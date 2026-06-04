Herculite Products, Inc. Welcomes New Customer Service Representative, Jalyn Himmelright

Jalyn Himmelright Herculite Herculite Logo

Herculite Products welcomes Jalyn Himmelright as Customer Service Representative, supporting customers, orders, and deliveries with exceptional service.

YORK, PA, UNITED STATES, June 4, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Emigsville, PA: Herculite Products, Inc., a leading innovator and manufacturer of high-performance and custom fabrics , is pleased to announce that Jalyn Himmelright has been hired as a new Customer Service Representative. In this role, Jalyn will work closely with customers, distributors, and internal teams to provide exceptional service and support.Jalyn, serving as a Customer Service Representative, will be responsible for promptly and professionally addressing customer inquiries. She will also process orders efficiently, coordinate closely with the production and shipping teams to ensure timely delivery, and consistently strive to provide a positive, seamless experience for customers from the initial order through final delivery and follow-up.Jalyn is enthusiastic about joining Herculite because she cares deeply about creating positive experiences by assisting others. When not working, she enjoys walking her two dogs, discovering small businesses and new coffee shops, and spending time with her friends and family. She graduated from Northeastern High School and lives in York, Pennsylvania.About Herculite Products Inc. Herculite®, Inc. has been an innovative fabric company specializing in high -performance laminated and coated fabrics for over 75 years. As a pioneer in the synthetic fabrics industry, Herculite helped introduce laminated fabrics across many sectors. Today, Herculite Products Inc. offers a wide range of brands, products, marketing, design, manufacturing, consulting, and technical expertise to benefit our customers. For information, contact Herculite customer care at 1-800-772-0036 or customercare@herculite.com.

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