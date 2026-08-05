CertiProf Releases NIST AI Risk Management Framework Assessment and Certification Curriculum

Certiprof AI Risk Manager Certification

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, August 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- CertiProf today announced the release of its new assessment and certification curriculum aligned with the NIST Artificial Intelligence Risk Management Framework (AI RMF 1.0).Developed by the U.S. National Institute of Standards and Technology, the NIST AI RMF provides guidelines for organizations to manage risks associated with artificial intelligence systems while fostering trustworthy AI development. CertiProf’s curriculum introduces standardized evaluation criteria and examination pathways for risk managers, IT auditors, and technology compliance specialists.Structuring the NIST AI RMF Core FunctionsThe curriculum addresses the four core functions established in the NIST AI RMF framework, providing instructional modules and testing parameters for each phase:1. Govern: Establishing internal structures, policies, and accountability mechanisms for AI risk management.2. Map: Categorizing AI risks within specific organizational contexts and mapping potential impacts.3. Measure: Quantitative and qualitative methods for analyzing, tracking, and assessing AI system risks and performance.4. Manage: Implementing controls, response plans, and risk mitigation strategies throughout the AI system lifecycle.Technical Implementation and Professional CredentialingThe coursework focuses on practical applications of the framework, including techniques for identifying algorithmic bias, assessing system transparency, evaluating privacy controls, and monitoring third-party AI model dependencies.Candidates completing the assessment earn a professional credential validating technical comprehension of the NIST guidelines and the ability to integrate AI risk management into existing enterprise risk management (ERM) structures.The educational resources and certification examinations are distributed globally through CertiProf’s network of Authorized Training Partners (ATPs). Detailed syllabus specifications and examination prerequisites are published on the official CertiProf website.Visit Certiprof website to learn more: https://certiprof.com/products/ai-risk-management-professional-certification-airmpc About CertiProfCertiProf is an examination and certification body that provides credentialing programs across technology, agile practices, cybersecurity, and digital governance disciplines. CertiProf collaborates with a network of global training partners to deliver professional assessments and credentials.

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