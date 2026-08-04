CertiProf Strengthens International AI Governance Certification Portfolio Amid Accelerating Enterprise Adoption

Certiprof AI Governance Certification Badge

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, August 4, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Driven by the rapid advancement of Artificial Intelligence (AI) across enterprise environments and the enforcement of new global regulatory frameworks, CertiProf announced today the consolidation and expansion of its international AI Governance certification portfolio.The adoption of algorithmic tools has evolved from an exploratory trend into a core operational pillar for organizations across all industries. However, this swift integration introduces critical challenges regarding ethics, data privacy, cybersecurity, and bias mitigation. In response, CertiProf is strengthening its credentialing offerings to prepare the next generation of professionals, auditors, and consultants equipped to oversee responsible AI implementation.A Direct Response to Market Demand and RegulationCertiProf’s enhanced portfolio addresses the industry's most rigorous international standards and frameworks, including ISO/IEC 42001 (the world's first AI management system standard) and the NIST AI Risk Management Framework (AI RMF). These credentials enable professionals to validate their expertise in establishing governance policies, conducting AI impact assessments, and managing technological risks."The acceleration of Artificial Intelligence demands that organizations shift their focus with equal speed toward governance and security. It is no longer enough to deploy technology; ensuring it is ethical, auditable, and secure is essential. By strengthening our portfolio, we reaffirm our commitment to empowering professionals and enterprises with the methodological tools needed to lead this transition with confidence," stated CertiProf's CEO, Ismael Ramírez on his LinkedIn account.Specialized Training for the Emerging Class of AI ConsultantsThe program is tailored specifically for Chief Technology Officers (CTOs), Chief Information Security Officers (CISOs), risk managers, compliance auditors, and the emerging role of the AI Governance Consultant—one of the fastest-growing professions in the global tech market.Through its international network of Authorized Training Partners (ATPs) and certified trainers, CertiProf will facilitate access to rigorous, industry-recognized certification exams, ensuring that human talent is fully equipped to audit and protect corporate AI assets.With this milestone, CertiProf reinforces its position as a global leader in professional technology certifications, supporting the industry's evolution toward a more transparent, secure, and ethical digital ecosystem.Learn more about this certification here: https://certiprof.com/products/ai-governance-certification-iso-42001 About CertiProfCertiProf is a globally recognized examination and certification body dedicated to validating professional knowledge and competencies in key areas of technology, agile methodologies, cybersecurity, and digital governance. With a worldwide network of training partners and thousands of certified professionals across the globe, CertiProf fosters talent development and organizational excellence.

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