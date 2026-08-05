CertiProf Expands International Training Program for ISO/IEC 42001 Artificial Intelligence Governance Standard

Certiprof ISO 41002 Official Badge

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, August 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- CertiProf today announced the expansion of its global training and assessment curriculum for ISO/IEC 42001, the international standard for Artificial Intelligence Management Systems (AIMS).Developed jointly by the International Organization for Standardization (ISO) and the International Electrotechnical Commission (IEC), ISO/IEC 42001 provides a structured framework for organizations to design, deploy, and monitor artificial intelligence systems. CertiProf’s updated program provides educational materials and formal examination pathways for IT professionals, risk managers, and compliance officers tasked with implementing the standard.Addressing Standardized AI Governance FrameworksAs regulatory bodies and industry groups increase requirements for automated decision-making oversight, organizations are adopting standardized management frameworks to structure their internal AI controls. ISO/IEC 42001 addresses operational aspects unique to artificial intelligence, including system transparency, algorithmic risk assessment, data traceability, and continuous performance evaluation.The expanded curriculum covers core components of the standard, including:1. Requirements for establishing, implementing, and maintaining an Artificial Intelligence Management System (AIMS).2. Methodologies for conducting AI risk and impact assessments.3. Control objectives for data management, system integrity, and third-party AI risk.4. Guidelines for internal auditing and third-party compliance verification.Global Distribution NetworkThe training modules and examination pathways are available globally through CertiProf’s network of Authorized Training Partners (ATPs). The coursework is designed for Chief Information Security Officers (CISOs), compliance managers, IT auditors, and technology consultants responsible for enterprise AI governance.Detailed information regarding program specifications, candidate prerequisites, and partner access is available on the CertiProf official website.About CertiProfCertiProf is an examination and certification body that provides credentialing programs across technology, agile practices, cybersecurity, and digital governance disciplines. CertiProf collaborates with a network of global training partners to deliver professional assessments and credentials.

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