Doroni Aerospace Welcomes FAA Mosaic Milestone

Regulatory Update Reinforces Company’s Vision for the Future of Personal Flight

We believe the future of aviation would extend beyond commercial fleets and into personal ownership.” — Doroni Merdinger

DANIA BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, August 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Doroni Aerospace , a trailblazer in the American personal electric Vertical Takeoff and Landing (eVTOL) arena, today welcomed a major milestone for the future of personal aviation as the Federal Aviation Administration's (FAA) Modernization of Special Airworthiness Certification (MOSAIC) framework officially became fully effective, establishing a defined regulatory framework and accepted consensus standards for qualifying light sport electric powered-lift aircraft such as the Doroni H1-X.Doroni made the strategic decision years ago to develop the H1-X as a two seat personal electric powered-lift aircraft. The company believed personal ownership would become one of the largest opportunities in aviation, designing the H1-X from day one around simplicity, safety and everyday practicality."Since founding Doroni, our mission has been to make personal flight a reality," said Doron Merdinger, Founder and CEO of Doroni Aerospace. "We believe the future of aviation would extend beyond commercial fleets and into personal ownership. Seeing the FAA establish a regulatory framework that aligns with that vision is an exciting milestone for our company and for the future of personal flight. There is still important work ahead. Engineering, testing and certification remain our top priorities. What has changed is that one of the industry's biggest regulatory uncertainties now has a much clearer framework, giving us even greater confidence as we continue executing our roadmap."The MOSAIC framework modernizes Light Sport Aircraft regulations by embracing new technologies, including electric propulsion and electric powered-lift aircraft, while utilizing accepted industry consensus standards to support certification. The framework provides greater regulatory clarity for manufacturers developing the next generation of personal aircraft.While this milestone represents significant progress, the H1-X is not yet certified. Doroni continues advancing the aircraft through engineering, prototype development and certification activities required to demonstrate compliance with all applicable FAA regulations and accepted industry standards.For more questions about Doroni Aerospace, please visit their website or contact James Lambert, Vice President at Rubenstein Public Relations, at jlambert@rubnesteinpr.com or at 212-805-3024. You may also contact Stephen Francy, Vice President at Rubenstein Public Relations, at sfrancy@rubensteinpr.com or at 212-805-3017.About Doroni Aerospace:Doroni Aerospace is a Dania Beach, Florida-based advanced air mobility company developing the H1-X, a two seat personal electric powered-lift aircraft designed to make personal flight safe, practical and accessible. Combining advanced aerodynamics, proprietary SOUL AI™ technology and multiple redundant safety systems, Doroni is building the next generation of personal transportation with a mission to make personal flight a reality.

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