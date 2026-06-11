Diversified Education Services Announces Expansion to South Florida

Nationally Recognized Executive Function Coaching and Academic Tutoring Company to Offer Awareness-Based Practices to Students

BOCA RATON, FL, UNITED STATES, June 11, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Diversified Education Services (DES), a nationally recognized executive function coaching and academic support company founded in Greenwich, Conn., today announced its expansion into South Florida. Families in this region will now have access to DES’s personalized executive function coaching, academic tutoring, ADHD support, and learning differences services.Founded in 2009 by leading education expert and executive function coach Aron Boxer, M.Ed. S.P.E., DES helps K-12 students, college students, and adults strengthen organization, time management, study skills, and self-advocacy through personalized coaching and academic support.“South Florida was the next logical choice to expand DES,” said Aron Boxer, Founder and CEO of Diversified Education Services. “While there has been tremendous growth in the region in recent years, educational institutions have not been able to keep up with demands of families. Between budget cuts to public schools, lack of investment in teachers and special needs programs, my goal is to make DES a viable solution for all families looking to get their children the academic support they need.”DES is known for its relationship-based coaching model, which combines academic support with executive function skill development. Students receive individualized guidance in areas such as organization, task initiation, study strategies, planning, prioritization, and follow-through. DES also supports students with ADHD, learning differences, anxiety, and other challenges that can impact academic performance and daily functioning.The expansion reflects growing demand from families in South Florida seeking specialized support that complements classroom instruction and helps students develop real-world skills for long-term success. Services are available in-home and remotely, depending on student and family needs.Families interested in learning more about Diversified Education Services or scheduling a consultation can visit the DES website or call (561) 264-7358.For more information on Diversified Education Services, please visit their website or contact James Lambert, Vice President at Rubenstein Public Relations, at jlambert@rubnesteinpr.com or at 212-805-3024.About Diversified Education ServicesDiversified Education Services (DES) is an executive function coaching and academic support company headquartered in Greenwich, Connecticut. Founded in 2009 by Aron Boxer, M.Ed., S.P.E., a former special education teacher with Greenwich Public Schools and former Director of Special Services at Greenwich Catholic School, DES helps K-12 students, college students, and adults build organization, time management, self-advocacy, and the skills needed for success in school, work, and life.The DES team includes executive function coaches, learning specialists, and subject-area tutors, composed of state-certified educators with advanced training and experience supporting students with ADHD, learning differences, and executive functioning challenges. Since its founding, DES has helped thousands of students develop greater independence, academic confidence, and long-term success.

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