Manhattan Jewish Experience to Host 27th Annual Dinner at Museum of Jewish Heritage

Celebrity Fundraiser Gala Recognizes Individuals Who Continue to Support Organization’s Mission to Ensure No Jewish Adult Feels Alone

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, May 19, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Manhattan Jewish Experience (MJE) will host its 27th Annual Dinner at the Museum of Jewish Heritage on Wednesday, May 27th, 2026. The event, which is open to the public, serves as a bold declaration of support for Israel and the Jewish diaspora around the world. This year’s dinner will include Conservative influencer Emily Austin, international media personality Erin Molan, actor and musician James Maslow, radio personality Sid Rosenberg and basketball coach Bruce Pearl.Founded by Rabbi Mark Wildes in 1998, MJE is a warm and open community where men and women in their 20s and 30s can explore Jewish life and meet new people. The annual dinner serves as a critical fundraising opportunity for MJE and allows the organization to highlight the diverse variety of programs that are made possible by the generous support of the community.“MJE works every day to ensure that the Jewish community of New York remains not only vibrant but filled with hope,” said Rabbi Mark Wildes, Founder and Director of the Manhattan Jewish Experience. “Our annual dinner offers us the opportunity to thank our supporters and showcase the programming that their donations make possible.”This year’s annual dinner comes at a critical inflection point for the Jewish diaspora. Antisemitic violence continues to rise globally amid Israel’s ongoing fight to defend itself. Politicians are spewing hateful rhetoric, calling for the elimination of a Jewish state, while students are being taught to hide their faith in public. The event will recognize individuals who are unapologetic for their support of Israel, the Jewish people and the condemnation of antisemitism. Other honorees include Rabbi Pinny Rosenthal, Dr. Tuvia Book, Zoya Raynes and Naftali Friedman, and Sarah Joyce Kosh.“I am honored to be attending this year’s MJE Annual Dinner in New York City,” said Erin Molan, International Broadcaster and Advocate. “Antisemitism not only impacts the Jewish community but threatens society as a whole. Each and every one of us must stand up against hate in all forms and must continue to remain vigilant to threats towards democracy and western civilization. I thank Rabbi Wildes for allowing me to be a part of this event and am inspired by the incredible work he and his team do at MJE.”Contributions made at the dinner are not only vital to support the work of MJE but will also support the ongoing international tour Rabbi Wildes’ latest book The Jewish Experience: Discovering the Soul of Jewish Thought and Practice.Erin Molan will also host a live symposium with Rabbi Wildes and special guests ahead of the dinner where they will discuss critical, and timely issues impacting the Jewish Diaspora around the world.To RSVP for the annual dinner, and to make a charitable contribution, click here For more information on The Manhattan Jewish Experience, please visit their website or contact James Lambert, Vice President at Rubenstein Public Relations, at jlambert@rubnesteinpr.com or at 212-805-3024.About Rabbi Mark WildesRabbi Mark N. Wildes is the founder and director of Manhattan Jewish Experience (MJE), a leading community for young Jewish professionals in NYC and Tel Aviv. Ordained by Yeshiva University, he also holds degrees from Cardozo Law School and Columbia University. He is the author of Beyond the Instant and The 40 Day Challenge, hosts the WildesCast podcast, and contributes to major outlets including the Times of Israel and Huffington Post. Rabbi Wildes lives in New York City with his wife Jill and their four children.About The Manhattan Jewish Experience (MJE)Founded by Rabbi Mark N. Wildes in 1998, MJE is a warm and open community where men and women in their 20s and 30s can explore Jewish life and meet new people. MJE runs a wide range of inclusive, engaging and innovative programs for thousands of young Jewish professionals, including Shabbat Dinners, Holiday Events and Parties, Ski Trips, Classes, Beginner Services, Trips to Israel, Marching in the Israel Day Parade and much more. MJE was founded in memory Rabbi Wildes’s parents Ruth and Leon Wildes.# # #

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