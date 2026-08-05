PMG360 Launches B2B Lead Generation Program Built Around Verified, Sales-Ready Pipeline

New multi-channel programs pair first-party data with human verification so sales teams receive leads they can act on immediately.

NEW JERSEY, NJ, UNITED STATES, August 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- PMG360 , a US-based B2B media and marketing services company, today announced the expansion of its lead generation programs, giving B2B sales teams verified, sales-ready pipeline built around real buyer engagement rather than list volume.According to PMG360, a lead program's effectiveness depends on three factors: the right accounts, a real engagement signal, and a clear acceptance rule agreed with sales before a lead is delivered.The company offers four lead program types built to match different sales motions, including content syndication, MQL and SQL programs, webinar and demo programs, and call request programs. Each program is built from PMG360's database of more than 230 million first-party records, filtered by ICP and persona criteria agreed with the client before promotion begins.Every program follows a five-step process: defining the market, buyer, lead type and acceptance rule; building the audience; engaging buyers through content, events, email, display, social or calls; verifying identity, fit, engagement, duplicates and suppression; and delivering leads into the client's CRM with full qualification context before adjusting based on sales feedback.PMG360 has run multi-channel lead programs for teams in payments and fraud analytics, cybersecurity, and healthcare data, generating results including 88 SQLs across six European markets in 14 weeks and 92 SQLs across Germany and France in six weeks.Lead generation programs start at $5,000 per month, with scope based on audience, markets, lead type, volume, channels, creative and delivery requirements. PMG360 has worked with teams at Oracle, VISA, PayPal, McKesson, ADP, Intuit, Fujitsu, Epicor and Bill.com.Additional information about PMG360's lead generation programs is available at https://pmg360.com/

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