PMG360 Launches AudienceIQ, an Audience Intelligence Platform Built to Close the Gap Between CRM Data & the Real Market

A platform and managed service combining identity resolution, intent data, and CRM enrichment to help revenue teams uncover buyers beyond their CRM.

NEW JERSEY, NJ, UNITED STATES, August 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- PMG360 , a marketing and demand generation firm serving revenue teams across technology, healthcare, financial services, and manufacturing, today announced the launch of AudienceIQ , an audience intelligence platform paired with managed strategy and campaign execution. The offering is designed to help B2B and B2C marketing teams identify, prioritize, and reach buyers who never show up in a CRM.Most CRM databases capture only a fraction of a company's addressable market. Buyers research anonymously, compare options, and narrow their shortlist long before they ever fill out a form, leaving sales and marketing teams to debate lead quality instead of prioritizing the accounts most likely to convert. AudienceIQ was built to close that visibility gap by combining identity resolution, intent data, CRM enrichment, and audience activation into a single system."Most teams know their CRM, but few know their market," said Kurt Martin, CEO of PMG360. "AudienceIQ was built to answer the questions a CRM cannot: who is actively researching, where the missing buyers are, and which audiences deserve budget right now. We are not just handing clients a dashboard. We are pairing the platform with a team that turns that intelligence into pipeline."AudienceIQ centers on six core capabilities:● Identity resolution: connects anonymous website activity to real companies and contacts across channels.● Intent data: surfaces companies actively researching a category before they raise a hand.● Audience enrichment: fills data gaps and improves match rates for more precise targeting.● CRM analysis: quantifies coverage, gaps, and the market sitting outside a company's existing database.● Audience activation: reaches priority audiences across paid, owned, earned, ABM, and partner channels.● Analytics and reporting: connects audience performance to lead quality, pipeline, and revenue.According to PMG360, revenue teams using intent-matched audiences see two to three times higher conversion rates, cut wasted ad spend by 18 to 40 percent, and generate 25 to 60 percent more pipeline from better-targeted campaigns.PMG360 is offering qualified companies a complimentary Audience Intelligence Audit, reviewing CRM match rates, audience gaps, intent opportunities, and potential ad waste, along with a prioritized executive roadmap. Teams that move forward with an eligible AudienceIQ program within 30 days of the audit can apply a launch credit toward setup, audience strategy, campaign planning, or activation services. A 14-day free trial is also available for teams that want to test the platform against their own market before committing.AudienceIQ is available now to marketing and demand generation teams in Technology and SaaS, Healthcare, Financial Services, Manufacturing, Higher Education, Retail and eCommerce, Professional Services, and Associations and Nonprofits.About PMG360PMG360 has served marketing and demand generation teams for more than 20 years, analyzing millions of audience interactions across B2B and B2C revenue motions. The company pairs audience intelligence technology with hands-on strategy and campaign execution, helping clients move from broad assumptions to targeted, measurable audience action. Learn more at https://pmg360.com/

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