PMG360 Celebrates 20 Years of Helping Organizations Scale

RED BANK, NJ, UNITED STATES, February 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- PMG360, a B2B marketing services firm, today announced its 20th anniversary, marking two decades of helping startups to enterprises convert visibility into measurable pipeline and revenue.Founded in 2006, PMG360 pioneered a digital-first approach to B2B marketing—integrating first party data, media, content syndication, intent data, sales enablement and marketing automation to align marketing output with sales outcomes.PMG360’s programs are designed to help organizations:• Reach hard-to-access B2B decision-makers • Activate intent data to improve lead quality• Sales enablement and support to engage prospects• Connect press and content directly to demand generation Measure performance from engagement through pipeline contribution“Visibility alone doesn’t drive growth,” said Kurt Martin, CEO of PMG360. “Over the past 20 years, we’ve focused on helping B2B organizations turn attention into action by aligning distribution, data, and sales.”Client feedback continues to reinforce PMG360’s impact. “The team at PMG360 is great to work with. They are organized, flexible, and deliver thorough, engaging content that resonates with our target audience.” — Abby Colson, Thomson Reuters.Today, PMG360 supports clients across technology, cybersecurity, financial services, transportation, utilities, and industrial markets. As B2B discovery increasingly shifts toward AI-powered search and recommendations, PMG360 continues to evolve its model to ensure content remains discoverable, credible, and revenue-aligned.

