ELSA Publishes Latest Life Settlement Licence Matrix 2026 Fact Sheet

The licence matrix reflects a market that continues to mature, with activity consolidating among experienced providers while secondary market participation continues to grow.” — Chris Wells, Executive Director, ELSA

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, August 5, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The European Life Settlement Association (ELSA), the leading European industry group promoting and supporting the life settlement industry, has today published its latest Fact Sheet, Life Settlement Licence Matrix 2026.

This latest Fact Sheet includes the annual update to ELSA’s Licensed Provider Matrix (LPM), which provides details on the number of licensed life settlement providers, and the states and territories in which they hold a license.

The providers in this market this year collectively held a total of 685 licenses, down 25, or 3.5% on 2025. Five new licenses were added in aggregate, with 30 not being renewed. Half of the total net reduction is accounted for by one provider.

30 life settlement providers are licensed in one or more states or territories of the USA, with 19 of those holding licenses in 20 states or more.

“ELSA’s newest Licensed Provider Matrix again demonstrates the continuing evolution of the life settlement market,” said Chris Wells, Executive Director at ELSA.

“We are seeing smaller firms exit the space, but this is not to the detriment of activity in the secondary market, which grew ten per cent in 2025 compared to the prior year. That more of the policies being transacted by institutional life settlement providers means better quality paper entering the market for life settlement asset managers and their clients.”

Download and read the Life Settlement Licence Matrix 2026 Fact Sheet in full here.



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