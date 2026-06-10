Longevity and Mortality Investor Releases June 2026 Issue

New issue explores life settlements, longevity risk transfer, health insurance innovation and life insurance consolidation.

The June 2026 edition highlights how demographic change, healthcare costs and evolving insurance markets continue to create new opportunities across longevity and mortality-related sectors.” — Chris Wells, Managing Editor

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 10, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- New data highlighting the growing financial impact of life settlements for American seniors, increasing longevity risk transfer activity in the Netherlands, and emerging opportunities within the Japanese life insurance market are among the topics explored in the June 2026 issue of Longevity and Mortality Investor (LMI).

The latest edition examines the findings of the Life Insurance Settlement Association's (LISA) 2025 Annual Market Data Survey. Industry leaders discuss what the results reveal about the current state of the life settlement market and the important role life settlements can play in helping policyholders address rising long-term care costs.

Elsewhere, the issue explores the growing use of insurer-to-reinsurer longevity risk transfer transactions in the Netherlands. Recent deals have drawn attention to the role of longevity risk transfer as Dutch pension reforms accelerate market activity and create new opportunities for insurers and reinsurers operating in the sector.

The June issue also examines the outlook for additional asset-intensive reinsurance activity in Japan, where regulatory and economic developments are creating fresh opportunities for capital markets participants seeking exposure to the life insurance industry.

In a guest article, experts from WTW explore how advances in analytics, technology and personalised healthcare solutions are helping insurers address some of the industry's most significant challenges, while also shaping the future direction of health insurance.

The issue further considers whether the growing popularity of online longevity influencers, biohacking communities and health optimisation strategies could ever meaningfully influence mortality assumptions used within actuarial modelling and risk management frameworks.

Also featured is a Q&A examining the outlook for further consolidation within the German life insurance market, with discussion of transaction activity, capital deployment strategies and broader market trends affecting insurers across Europe.

Longevity and Mortality Investor continues to provide specialist news, analysis and commentary focused on longevity, mortality, life settlements, pension risk transfer and insurance-linked risk markets.

The full June 2026 digital edition is now available online at www.lminvestor.com.

Readers can also access the recently published post-conference summary report from the Longevity and Mortality Investor Conference 2026 and stay informed about upcoming industry events and publications through the LMI website.

Chris Wells

Longevity and Mortality Investor

+44 20 3490 0271

info@lminvestor.com

www.lminvestor.com

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