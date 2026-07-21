Agenda Announced for the Dublin Life Settlement Symposium 2026

ELSA unveils the agenda for the Dublin Life Settlement Symposium 2026, bringing together leading voices from across the industry.

The Dublin Life Settlement Symposium is designed to bring together leading voices from across the life settlement ecosystem to discuss the issues shaping our industry's future” — Chris Wells, ELSA Executive Director

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, July 21, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The European Life Settlement Association (ELSA) has announced the agenda and confirmed speakers for the Dublin Life Settlement Symposium 2026, taking place on 15 September 2026 in Dublin, Ireland. The symposium will bring together leading figures from across the legal, investment and life settlement sectors for an afternoon of expert insight, discussion and networking.

The conference will open with a keynote presentation from Professor Federico Fabbrini, Full Professor of EU Law and Founding Director of the Dublin European Law Institute at Dublin City University, and Fulbright Schuman Fellow in International Security at Harvard Kennedy School.

Professor Fabbrini's keynote will examine the continuing implications of Brexit for financial services and international markets, providing delegates with expert insight into the evolving European legal and geopolitical landscape and setting the scene for the day's discussions.

The programme will then turn to Ireland's role in the global life settlement market, with a panel discussion featuring David Naughton of Byrne Wallace Shields. The session will explore the country's legal and regulatory framework, recent developments and the opportunities available to investors and market participants operating across Europe.

Following the afternoon break, Sherry Duarte of Fifth Season Investments will chair a dedicated litigation session featuring Khai LeQuang of Orrick and James Westerlind of ArentFox Schiff. Bringing together leading legal practitioners, the panel will examine significant litigation, emerging legal risks and recent regulatory developments affecting the life settlement market, together with the practical implications for investors, providers and advisers.

The symposium will continue with a presentation from Manu Mazumdar of Conning, who will unveil the preliminary findings of the Conning/ELSA Investor Sentiment Survey, providing delegates with an exclusive first look at institutional investor attitudes, market confidence and the opportunities and challenges shaping the future direction of the life settlement market.

The event will conclude with a panel discussion on Artificial Intelligence – Misuse, Overuse and No Use, featuring Matthew Sheridan of the Health Data Analytics Institute (HDAI) and Martin Kramer of Longevity Holdings. The session will explore the practical application of AI within the life settlement industry, examining where the technology can deliver genuine value, where risks remain and how firms can distinguish meaningful innovation from unnecessary complexity.

An evening networking reception will follow the conference, providing delegates with an opportunity to continue discussions and connect with fellow professionals from across the international life settlement community.

"The Dublin Life Settlement Symposium is designed to bring together leading voices from across the life settlement ecosystem to discuss the issues shaping our industry's future," said Chris Wells, Executive Director of the European Life Settlement Association.

"We're delighted to welcome Professor Federico Fabbrini as our keynote speaker and to bring together an outstanding line-up of experts from across law, investment, technology and financial services. From Brexit and litigation to investor sentiment and artificial intelligence, this year's programme reflects the breadth of topics influencing today's market and provides delegates with an excellent opportunity to learn, network and exchange ideas."

For further information, the full agenda and registration details, please visit https://elsa-sls.org/event/dublin-life-settlement-symposium-2026/

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