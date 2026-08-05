Whelen Engineering Partners with Fleetio to Offer Enhanced Maintenance Capabilities for Emergency Fleets

Whelen Partners with Fleetio to expand the capabilities of Whelen Cloud Platform.

Whelen partners with Fleetio to integrate maintenance into WCP, enabling real-time data, proactive service, reduced downtime, and streamlined fleet operations.

CHESTER, CT, UNITED STATES, August 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Whelen Engineering , the industry leader in emergency warning and lighting technology, is proud to announce a new partnership with Fleetio , the leading fleet maintenance and optimization platform, that expands the maintenance capabilities of its innovative software, Whelen Cloud Platform (WCP). Rather than relying on separate systems to monitor vehicle performance and coordinate service, users can now manage maintenance workflows directly within WCP. The partnership gives emergency fleet managers a clearer view of vehicle health, helping them plan service before issues affect readiness.Whelen Cloud Platform is a cloud-based vehicle communication system that transmits data over cellular networks to deliver powerful fleet management tools. With advanced features like over-the-air firmware updates, real-time vehicle location data, and organized tracking of Whelen product information, WCP helps emergency fleets stay connected, efficient, and ready to respond.Through its integration with Fleetio, Whelen expands possibilities for emergency fleet managers by unifying critical data streams into one powerful platform. This integration offers a range of advantages, including:- Proactive maintenance scheduling based on real-time vehicle data- Consolidated service records for more accurate and accessible documentation- Reduced vehicle downtime through earlier detection of issues and faster response- Improved fleet reliability and extended vehicle life cycles- Streamlined operations by eliminating the need to toggle between platforms“Our collaboration with Fleetio brings even more value to WCP by connecting critical vehicle health data with our real-time fleet management tools,” says Omeed Kennedy, Product Manager at Whelen. “By integrating Fleetio’s robust maintenance tracking capabilities, our customers will gain a more complete picture of their fleet’s performance, helping them respond faster, reduce unexpected repairs, and ultimately better serve their communities.”By connecting two trusted platforms, Whelen and Fleetio simplify day-to-day operations without disrupting existing workflows. The partnership reflects a broader shift toward integrated fleet technology that helps organizations do more with the resources they already have."Any opportunity to help first responders maintain a high state of readiness is a high priority for fleet departments. When every second counts, they need the ability to plan maintenance and control asset downtime in advance," says Stefano Daneri, Fleet Ecosystem Strategist at Fleetio. "By consolidating telematics and diagnostic data with historical maintenance records, fleets have the critical information needed to make faster, safer asset decisions. The Whelen integration with Fleetio turns that need into reality."About WhelenSince 1952, Whelen Engineering has been a proud ally and supporter of our nation’s first responders. Driven by a mission to protect those who protect others, Whelen provides the high-quality, reliable products and technology needed to aid them in their critical missions. From warning lights to white illumination, sirens, controllers, and software, every product that bears the Whelen name has been thoughtfully designed, manufactured, and tested right here in America to perform at the highest level in any condition. Whelen strives to ensure that the everyday heroes serving under the illumination and protection of its products are equipped to do their jobs with enhanced efficiency, reliability, and safety.About FleetioFleetio is the leading fleet maintenance and optimization platform, helping fleets, repair shops, and partners efficiently manage their assets by providing resources fueled with data-driven recommendations and expert insights. Fleetio sets the industry standard as an operating system built to support real execution through embedded intelligence, automation, and connected maintenance workflows. Leveraging its comprehensive fleet ecosystem, the company supports over 8 million vehicles, including more than 8,500 fleets across 100+ countries, and processes over 80 million repair orders through a network of over 140,000 repair shops. Fleetio equips fleet professionals with the tools they need to extend asset life, reduce downtime, and confidently deliver results for their business.

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