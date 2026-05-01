Whelen Engineering Opens Nominations for 2026 Everyday Champion Program

This is the 12th year of the Whelen Everyday Champion program.

Whelen is looking for the new Everyday Champion, honoring those who go above and beyond to support and serve their communities.

Everyday Champion is about shining a light on the people who step up when it matters most. These individuals don’t seek recognition, but their impact deserves to be seen, shared, and celebrated. ” — Geoff Marsh, CEO of Whelen Engineering

CHESTER, CT, UNITED STATES, May 1, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Whelen Engineering , the industry leader in emergency warning and lighting technology, is proud to announce that nominations are now open for its 2026 Everyday Champion program . The annual initiative honors individuals who demonstrate exceptional bravery, selflessness, and dedication to making their communities safer.Each year, the Everyday Champion program recognizes those who go above and beyond - whether through a single act of heroism or a continued commitment to serving others. Past honorees have included law enforcement officers, firefighters, paramedicine teams, and civilians whose actions made a life-saving difference.“Everyday Champion is about shining a light on the people who step up when it matters most,” said Geoff Marsh, CEO of Whelen Engineering. “These individuals don’t seek recognition, but their impact deserves to be seen, shared, and celebrated.”Nominations are open from May 1 through August 14, 2026. Individuals can nominate a deserving hero by visiting whelen.com/everydaychampion and completing a brief submission form outlining their story.The selected 2026 Everyday Champion will receive an all-expenses-paid trip to the NASCAR Hall of Fame in Charlotte, North Carolina, where they will be honored during a special ceremony and inducted into the Whelen Hall of Champions. In addition, a generous donation will be made in their name to the charity of their choice.In 2025, Whelen recognized Jen Elleraas as its Everyday Champion, honoring her outstanding commitment to serving others and making a meaningful impact within her community. Her story, along with those of past honorees, can be viewed on Whelen’s YouTube channel.Whelen encourages individuals, departments, and organizations across the country to participate by submitting nominations and sharing the program with their networks to help identify this year’s honoree.For more information or to submit a nomination, visit whelen.com/everydaychampion.About Whelen EngineeringWhelen Engineering has been a trusted partner to first responders since 1952, manufacturing innovative emergency warning and lighting solutions in America from start to finish. Dedicated to protecting those who protect others, Whelen continues to deliver reliable, high-performance products for public safety professionals across the globe.Whelen is a steadfast supporter of organizations dedicated to honoring first responders, such as the National Fallen Firefighters Foundation (NFFF), and is a corporate sponsor of the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund (NLEOMF).

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