Whelen Engineering Unveils All-New Freedom® V Lightbar with Breakthrough FocusBeam™ Technology

The all-new Freedom V lightbar features revolutionary new optic technology that provides full 360-degree visibility and unmatched control. FocusBeam Technology transforms raw LED output into precisely angled beams that cut through visual clutter and project usable light farther down the road and across critical sight lines.

New precision optic system redefines emergency warning visibility with industry-first light control.

Freedom V represents the next step in our mission - delivering visibility that performs in the real world, not just on paper.” — Geoff Marsh, CEO of Whelen Engineering

CHESTER, CT, UNITED STATES, April 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Whelen Engineering , the industry leader in emergency warning and lighting technology, today announced the launch of the all-new FreedomV lightbar, featuring FocusBeam™ Technology, at FDIC International 2026 (Booth 3219).Purpose-built for today’s increasingly complex roadway environments, Freedom V introduces a new approach to emergency warning, shifting from raw light output to precision optical control.FocusBeam Technology, developed by Whelen, represents a breakthrough in optic design. By converting raw LED output into highly focused, precisely angled beams, the system delivers improved visibility across distance, intersections, and multiple approach angles, helping drivers recognize and respond to emergency vehicles faster.“Simply increasing brightness is no longer enough,” said James Whelen, Senior Vice President of Technology and Innovation at Whelen. “FocusBeam Technology is designed to control light with purpose, ensuring it reaches the right place, at the right time, from every critical angle.”Built on the trusted Freedom platform, Freedom V maintains the reliability departments depend on while delivering next-generation performance through advanced optical engineering. The result is a seamless 360-degree ring of high-intensity, usable light with consistent output across all active colors.“At an intersection, you don’t get a second chance,” said Jon Sestrom, Product Manager at Whelen. “FocusBeam Technology helps ensure drivers don’t just see light - they recognize it sooner and have more time to react.”Freedom V also features a fully configurable lighthead architecture, allowing departments to tailor coverage and performance to their specific operational needs. Integrated with Whelen’s WeCanXplatform, the system provides advanced programmability and seamless compatibility with Core-based systems.“As long as responders are still being injured or killed on roadways, there’s more work to do,” said Geoff Marsh, Chief Executive Officer of Whelen. “Freedom V represents the next step in our mission - delivering visibility that performs in the real world, not just on paper.”Experience FreedomV at FDIC 2026Attendees can see the all-new Freedom V lightbar featuring FocusBeam Technology at Booth 3219 during FDIC 2026, which runs through Saturday, April 25. Learn more at whelen.com/freedomv.About Whelen EngineeringSince 1952, Whelen Engineering has been a proud ally and supporter of our nation’s first responders. Driven by a mission to protect those who protect others, Whelen provides the high-quality, reliable products and technology needed to aid them in their critical missions. From warning lights to white illumination, sirens, controllers, and software, every product that bears the Whelen name has been thoughtfully designed, manufactured, and tested right here in America to perform at the highest level in any condition. Whelen is honored to have earned the trust of first responders around the world as leaders of the emergency warning industry and carries that responsibility earnestly, always striving to ensure that the everyday heroes serving under the illumination and protection of Whelen products are equipped to do their jobs with enhanced efficiency, reliability, and safety.

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