Computer Solutions East Achieves GTIA Cybersecurity Trustmark Assured Status

A certification that proves CSE's capabilities as one of the top MSP Service Providers in the U.S.

Independent assurance reinforces CSE’s commitment to cybersecurity maturity, operational excellence, and protecting the businesses it serves

This achievement reflects the discipline, collaboration, and commitment demonstrated by teams throughout Computer Solutions East” — Luke Celente

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, August 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Computer Solutions East, Inc. (CSE), a provider of managed IT, cybersecurity , cloud, and Microsoft solutions, today announced that it has successfully completed the GTIA Cybersecurity Trustmark audit and officially achieved GTIA Cybersecurity Trustmark Assured status.The achievement demonstrates that CSE has met or exceeded an industry-developed standard of cybersecurity safeguards created specifically for managed service providers and IT solution providers.Unlike a one-time security checklist, the GTIA Cybersecurity Trustmark is built around an ongoing cybersecurity maturity model. It evaluates how an organization manages security across its leadership, people, policies, technology, and daily operations.For CSE customers, the designation provides additional confidence that the technology partner responsible for supporting their systems, users, and business data maintains documented and independently assessed cybersecurity practices.“This achievement reflects the discipline, collaboration, and commitment demonstrated by teams throughout Computer Solutions East,” said Luke Celente, Managing Partner at Computer Solutions East. “Our customers trust us with critical parts of their operations, and that responsibility requires us to hold ourselves to a high standard. Achieving Trustmark Assured status validates the work our team has done while reinforcing our commitment to continuous improvement.”What the GTIA Cybersecurity Trustmark MeansThe GTIA Cybersecurity Trustmark is an assurance program developed for managed service providers and technology solution providers. Its safeguards are based on recognized cybersecurity frameworks and requirements, including the CIS Critical Security Controls, NIST standards, HIPAA, ISO 27001, and other established security practices.The assessment examines areas that are essential to operating a mature and defensible cybersecurity program, including:Governance and leadershipAsset and account managementSecure system configurationAccess control and data protectionVulnerability and malware defensesNetwork monitoring and securityAudit log managementData backup and recoveryBusiness continuity and incident responseCybersecurity awareness and employee trainingThird-party vendor managementPenetration testingAchieving Assured status indicates that CSE’s cybersecurity program has been evaluated against safeguards relevant to the responsibilities and risks faced by modern IT service providers.Greater Assurance for CSE CustomersBusinesses increasingly rely on managed service providers to administer Microsoft 365, networks, cloud infrastructure, endpoints, backups, security controls, and other essential systems.That access makes the cybersecurity maturity of an IT provider an important part of every customer’s risk-management strategy.CSE’s GTIA Cybersecurity Trustmark Assured status gives customers and prospective customers greater confidence that the company:Maintains documented cybersecurity policies and proceduresApplies recognized security safeguards within its own operationsEvaluates and addresses cybersecurity risksSupports incident response and business continuity planningProtects systems, accounts, and sensitive information through layered controlsInvests in employee security awareness and operational accountabilityContinually reviews and improves its security programThe achievement strengthens CSE’s ability to support organizations facing increasing pressure from cyber insurance providers, customers, regulators, and industry compliance requirements.A Company-Wide AchievementCompleting the Trustmark audit required participation from multiple teams across CSE. Employees contributed to the review and improvement of policies, technical controls, documentation, security processes, evidence collection, risk management, and operational procedures.“This recognition belongs to everyone who contributed their time, knowledge, and attention throughout the audit process,” Celente added. “It shows what can be accomplished when security becomes a shared responsibility across the entire organization.”CSE recognizes that maintaining Trustmark Assured status requires continued vigilance. The company will continue strengthening its controls, validating established procedures, educating employees, monitoring risk, and improving its cybersecurity and compliance practices as threats and business requirements evolve.Supporting Secure Growth for Small and Midsize BusinessesComputer Solutions East helps organizations modernize, protect, and manage their technology environments through services including:Managed IT and help desk servicesManaged cybersecurity and threat monitoringMicrosoft 365 security and administrationSecurity baseline implementationEndpoint protectionCloud migration and Azure servicesData backup and business continuityCompliance and cybersecurity advisory servicesvCISO servicesMicrosoft Copilot and AI implementationBy combining its GTIA Cybersecurity Trustmark Assured status with its Microsoft expertise and managed-services capabilities, CSE is positioned to help businesses improve security without adding unnecessary complexity to their operations.About Computer Solutions EastFounded in 2006, Computer Solutions East, Inc. provides managed IT, cybersecurity, Microsoft cloud, business applications, data protection, and digital transformation services to small and midsize organizations.CSE helps businesses improve productivity, strengthen security, modernize infrastructure, and manage technology through practical solutions aligned with their operational goals.For more information, visit www.computersolutionseast.com

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