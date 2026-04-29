Computer Solutions East Copilot AI Agents Development Service Now Available in Microsoft Marketplace

a glimpse of the workflow AI Agents follow

CSE’s Copilot AI Agents Service is now on Microsoft Marketplace, helping businesses automate workflows and deploy AI securely across Microsoft 365 and Azure.

Organizations are increasingly exploring how AI can improve productivity and decision-making, but many need guidance to implement these technologies in a secure and structured way” — Luke Celente

NEW ROCHELLE, NY, UNITED STATES, April 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Microsoft customers worldwide can now discover and deploy Computer Solutions East ’s Copilot AI Agents Development Service through Microsoft Marketplace, accessing trusted solutions that accelerate innovation and business transformation with unified integration across Microsoft products.Computer Solutions East (CSE) today announced the availability of its Copilot AI Agents Development Service in Microsoft Marketplace, the unified online destination for customers to buy trusted cloud solutions, AI apps, and agents to meet their business needs. Computer Solutions East customers can now discover and deploy trusted solutions through Microsoft Marketplace, with smooth integration and streamlined management across Microsoft Azure and other Microsoft products.Through this offering, businesses can work with Computer Solutions East to design, build, and deploy custom AI agents powered by Microsoft Copilot and Azure AI technologies, enabling organizations to automate operational workflows, improve productivity, and unlock insights from internal data.Computer Solutions East specializes in helping small and mid-sized organizations implement practical AI solutions within their existing Microsoft environments. By combining AI strategy consulting, Copilot agent development, workflow automation, and security governance, the company helps organizations move from experimentation to real AI deployment.Organizations using this service can:• Identify high-impact AI use cases across departments• Build custom Copilot agents using Microsoft Copilot Studio• Connect AI agents to internal data sources such as SharePoint, OneDrive, ERP, and CRM systems• Automate operational workflows with Power Automate• Deploy AI solutions securely using Microsoft identity and security controlsUsing technologies including Microsoft 365 Copilot, Microsoft Copilot Studio, Microsoft Azure OpenAI Service, and Microsoft Power Platform, Computer Solutions East develops AI agents that assist teams with tasks such as document analysis, knowledge retrieval, customer support interactions, and internal workflow automation.Security and governance are central to the service. Computer Solutions East integrates identity protection, compliance controls, and data governance policies using Microsoft technologies such as Microsoft Entra ID, Microsoft Entra Conditional Access, and Microsoft Purview, helping organizations maintain visibility and control over AI-enabled workflows.“Organizations are increasingly exploring how AI can improve productivity and decision-making, but many need guidance to implement these technologies in a secure and structured way,” said Luke Celente, President, Computer Solutions East. “Our Copilot AI Agents Development Service helps organizations identify meaningful AI opportunities and deploy working solutions that integrate directly with the Microsoft tools their teams already use.”“Microsoft Marketplace helps organizations and partners move faster, work smarter, and grow by connecting them with the right solutions—all in one trusted place,” said Cyril Belikoff, vice president, Microsoft Azure Product Marketing. "We're happy to welcome Computer Solutions East’s Copilot AI Agents Development Service to the growing Microsoft Marketplace ecosystem."Microsoft Marketplace is a single destination to find, try, and buy trusted cloud solutions, AI apps, and agents to meet your business objectives. Choose from a growing collection of solutions tailored to your unique needs, available both in Marketplace and directly within Microsoft products.ShapeAbout Computer Solutions EastComputer Solutions East is a Microsoft partner that helps organizations modernize their IT environments through cloud infrastructure, cybersecurity, modern workplace solutions, and managed IT services. The company works with businesses across industries to design and implement technology solutions built on Microsoft platforms including Microsoft 365, Microsoft Azure, and AI-powered productivity tools.Computer Solutions East focuses on helping organizations improve operational efficiency, strengthen security, and adopt emerging technologies that support long-term business growth.

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