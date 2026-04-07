Computer Solutions East Earns Microsoft Solutions Partner Designation for Azure Infrastructure

An Award Given to CSE

Recognition reinforces CSE’s expertise in delivering secure, scalable, and high-performance cloud infrastructure solutions for modern businesses

This recognition reflects our team’s commitment to helping businesses modernize their IT environments with secure and scalable cloud solutions” — Luke Celente

NEW ROCHELLE, NY, UNITED STATES, April 7, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Computer Solutions East (CSE), a leading IT solutions provider focused on small and mid-sized businesses, today announced it has earned the Microsoft Solutions Partner designation for Azure Infrastructure.This designation recognizes CSE’s demonstrated capabilities in designing, deploying, and managing cloud infrastructure solutions built on Microsoft Azure. It highlights the company’s ability to support organizations in transitioning from traditional, on-premises environments to modern, cloud-based architectures that are more secure, flexible, and scalable.The Microsoft Solutions Partner designation for Azure Infrastructure is awarded to partners who meet rigorous standards across performance, skilling, and customer success. It reflects CSE’s ongoing investment in technical expertise, successful project delivery, and alignment with Microsoft’s best practices for infrastructure and cloud transformation.Advancing Cloud Infrastructure for Modern Business NeedsAs organizations continue to modernize their operations, the demand for reliable and scalable infrastructure has grown significantly. Legacy systems often limit flexibility, increase maintenance costs, and introduce operational risk, especially as businesses expand or adopt new technologies.With its Azure Infrastructure designation, CSE is positioned to help organizations address these challenges by delivering cloud environments that are designed for performance, resiliency, and long-term scalability.CSE supports businesses with:Cloud migration and Azure Lift-and-Shift strategiesInfrastructure architecture design and deploymentAzure virtual machines, networking, and storage solutionsBackup, disaster recovery, and business continuity planningOngoing infrastructure monitoring, management, and optimizationBy leveraging Microsoft Azure, organizations can reduce dependency on physical infrastructure, improve system availability, and gain the flexibility needed to support evolving business requirements.Enabling Secure and Scalable Cloud TransformationCloud infrastructure is no longer just an IT upgrade; it is a foundational component of digital transformation. Businesses are increasingly relying on cloud platforms to support remote work, enable collaboration, and integrate modern applications and data-driven solutions.Microsoft Azure provides a comprehensive cloud platform that enables organizations to:Scale resources dynamically based on demandImprove uptime and system reliabilityStrengthen security through built-in protections and compliance toolsSupport hybrid and remote work environmentsIntegrate with Microsoft 365 and other business-critical applicationsCSE’s Azure Infrastructure capabilities ensure that these solutions are implemented with a structured approach, minimizing disruption while maximizing long-term value.Delivering Measurable Business OutcomesThrough its Azure Infrastructure services, CSE helps organizations achieve measurable improvements in operational efficiency and system performance. By modernizing infrastructure, businesses can reduce downtime, improve resource utilization, and create a more agile IT environment that adapts to changing needs.Additionally, cloud-based infrastructure enables organizations to better align their technology with business goals, supporting growth initiatives, new service offerings, and enhanced customer experiences.CSE’s approach focuses on not only deploying cloud solutions but also ensuring they are optimized, secure, and aligned with each customer’s operational requirements.“We are proud to achieve the Microsoft Solutions Partner designation for Azure Infrastructure,” said Luke Celente, Presidne at Computer Solutions East. “This recognition reflects our team’s commitment to helping businesses modernize their IT environments with secure and scalable cloud solutions. As organizations continue to evolve, having the right infrastructure in place is critical to supporting performance, security, and long-term growth.”This designation further strengthens CSE’s position as a trusted Microsoft partner with capabilities across multiple solution areas, including Security, Modern Work, Data & AI, and Azure Infrastructure.By maintaining close alignment with Microsoft technologies and best practices, CSE continues to deliver solutions that are built for the future of work, enabling customers to adopt new technologies with confidence and clarity.Computer Solutions East (CSE) is a Microsoft Solutions Partner specializing in Security, Modern Work, Azure Infrastructure, and Data & AI. CSE provides managed IT services, cloud solutions, cybersecurity, and business application support to small and mid-sized organizations across various industries.With a focus on simplifying technology and delivering measurable business outcomes, CSE helps organizations modernize their operations, improve security, and scale efficiently in an evolving digital landscape.For more information, visit:Computer Solutions East📍 481 Main Street, Suite 100New Rochelle, NY 10801📞 (914) 355-5800📧 info@computersolutionseast.com

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