Anker SOLIX Publishes First Multi-Load Efficiency Data for Portable Power

OptiSave 2.0 KV OptiSave 2.0 Smart Standby Mode

The company releases discharge efficiency results across multiple load bands for its S Series, setting a new benchmark for transparency in the category.

BELLEVUE, WA, UNITED STATES, August 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Anker SOLIX, a global leader in energy storage and power delivery, today published discharge efficiency data across multiple load bands for its S Series portable power stations, becoming the first portable power brand to release this level of efficiency transparency. The company made its testing methodology available, encouraging greater transparency across the category.The results show how Anker SOLIX's proprietary OptiSave™️ 2.0 technology enables the S Series to deliver up to 20% more runtime than same-capacity portable power stations under real-world conditions.For a decade the portable power industry has focused on one variable: capacity. But a second variable determines how long a battery actually lasts: discharge efficiency. And at the loads consumers actually use, the industry's single-point efficiency spec tells only part of the story.Portable power makers have quoted efficiency at a single operating point: near full load, ideal temperature, steady state. That number typically lands between 89 and 92 percent. But a real outage runs a fridge, a CPAP, a router, and lights, drawing under 300W, less than 15 percent of a 2,000W unit's rated output. At those light loads, real-world discharge efficiency typically falls to 70 to 80 percent. That means 20 to 30 percent of stored energy is lost before it reaches the connected device."The portable power industry quotes one efficiency number and calls it a spec. That number was never wrong, but it was never the whole truth either," said the product management leader at Anker SOLIX. "We are publishing our discharge data across multiple loads because consumers deserve to know what happens to their stored energy at the wattages they actually use. We hope this sets a direction for the whole."OptiSave™️ 2.0: Built Beyond Inverter AC LogicThe concept of variable frequency power delivery has transformed the air-conditioning industry over the past decade. Anker SOLIX took that foundational principle and built a proprietary algorithm and power architecture designed specifically for portable power, where loads are far more diverse and unpredictable than a single-mode AC compressor. The result is a system that maintains high discharge efficiency across all power levels, from a 10W router to a 1,500W microwave, without compromise at any point on the curve.A portable power station during an outage simultaneously serves a refrigerator that cycles every 15 minutes, a router drawing steady low power around the clock, and a microwave that spikes for three minutes and stops. OptiSave™️ 2.0 reads the real-time power demand of each connected device and responds with the most efficient delivery strategy for that load profile:Performance Mode. For high-power appliances drawing significant load, the system delivers full output with minimal conversion loss.Eco Mode. For devices drawing steady low power, such as a router or CPAP machine, the inverter lowers its operating frequency to reduce self-consumption while maintaining stable output.Smart Standby Mode. When an intermittent appliance like a refrigerator cycles off, the system enters near-zero standby alongside it. When the compressor restarts, the system responds within milliseconds. This eliminates idle drain during off-cycles and is the primary reason the S2000 delivers up to 35 hours of refrigerator backup on a 2 kWh charge.S Series Efficiency, Published Across the Load Curve:- 88% discharge efficiency at 100W light load (industry typical: below 80%)- 96% discharge efficiency at 400W standard operating load (industry typical: approximately 89%)- Idle self-consumption reduced by up to 50% versus industry peers. S2000 idle draw: 6W (vs. 15 to 20W typical of other 2 kWh units)- Up to 20% longer runtime than same-capacity competitorsThe Anker SOLIX S2000 earned TÜV SÜD A+ energy efficiency certification (Report No.: 68.188.26.03573.01), the highest runtime performance grade under the PPP:CCB07041A:2026 standard.Explore the full S Series technology story at ankersolix.com Press kit : click here.

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