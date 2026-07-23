Anker SOLIX Debuts Industry-First Backup Power Microdrama 'When the Blackout Comes'

When the Blackout Comes Poster

Five-Episode Series Now Streaming on ReelShorts

BELLEVUE, WA, UNITED STATES, July 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Anker SOLIX, a global leader in energy storage and power delivery, today announced the debut of "When the Blackout Comes," the first microdrama in the backup power category, now streaming on ReelShorts and across Anker SOLIX's YouTube , TikTok and Facebook channels. The series features the S2000 portable power station and the E10 whole home power backup system.The five-episode series follows Julian Parker, a man who predicts a massive hurricane will take down the power grid. He also carries the weight of a past failure. Two years ago, he saw a disaster coming and didn't act. Now, he races to warn his family, a hospital, and the police before it is too late. They laugh. They dismiss him. But Julian lets them laugh. He knows something they don't.The project was inspired by real feedback from Anker SOLIX users. During customer visits, the team heard that homeowners who purchased portable power stations for backup were doubted by family and friends. With hurricane season approaching, Anker SOLIX chose to tell a story that shows what these users already know: preparation isn't overreaction, it's love.Microdramas, short-form scripted series designed for vertical viewing, are getting more attention from brands looking to reach consumers in new ways. Anker SOLIX is the first brand in the backup power category to enter this space."For years, backup power has been sold through specifications. But wattage doesn't connect. Storytelling does. 'When the Blackout Comes' is our first step in meeting consumers where they are, with stories that make preparedness feel tangible," Anker SOLIX said.By placing backup power at the center of a story about grief, preparation, and second chances, the series is different from how the category has traditionally been marketed. Instead of leading with wattage and cycle counts, it asks what happens when the systems we rely on fail and whether preparation is a form of love. Even when no one believes him, Julian keeps showing up. That is what Anker SOLIX stands for: helping others when they need it most."When the Blackout Comes" is now streaming on Anker SOLIX's YouTube, TikTok and Facebook channels, and on ReelShorts.Press Kit: [ link to stills, BTS, trailer About Anker SOLIXLeveraging Anker leadership in battery storage and power delivery, Anker SOLIX is committed to making sustainable energy easily accessible to every family in the world. Its solutions include modular solar battery storage systems for the home, solar balcony solutions designed for apartments, and a growing portfolio of portable power stations. Additional details about Anker SOLIX can be found at https://www.ankersolix.com/

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