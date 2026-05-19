Anker SOLIX Launches S-Series with the S2000: Redefining Long-Lasting Power for Essential Home Backup

Anker SOLIX S2000

2,010Wh, 35 Hours of Fridge Backup, 10,000 Cycles, Starting Under $600

BELLEVUE, WA, UNITED STATES, May 19, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Anker SOLIX, a global leader in energy storage and power delivery, today announced the launch of the S-Series, a new product line designed exclusively for home backup. Leading the series is the Anker SOLIX S2000, the longest-lasting 2kWh power station in the world, certified with A+ Runtime, the highest rating by TÜV SÜD for real-world power delivery, delivering up to 35 hours of continuous refrigerator backup.Redefining Long-Lasting PowerFor years, backup power has been defined by capacity, built on the assumption that more capacity means longer runtime. But in real-world use, that equation often falls apart. Runtime isn't just about how much energy is stored, but how much is actually delivered, after idle drain and conversion loss. This gap between capacity on paper and real hours delivered became the starting point for the S-Series.S2000: Built Around What Actually MattersThe S2000 is powered by proprietary OptiSave™ Technology, a system-level approach that reduces idle power consumption by 40 to 70 percent, down to sub-6W, and achieves over 90 percent light-load efficiency. This dramatically outperforms the industry standard of 10 to 20W idle draw, turning 2,010Wh into up to 35 hours of refrigerator backup with 20 percent more real-world runtime than competing 2kWh units.- Built to Last: Built with industry-leading 314Ah LiFePO4 battery cells, the S2000 supports up to 10,000 battery cycles, a 15-year service life that doubles the industry average. Integrated UPS functionality ensures seamless power switchover during outages. With 1,500W AC output (3,000W peak), the S2000 powers a refrigerator and multiple devices at once, far more versatile than a single-purpose backup unit.- 2kWh Capacity in a 1kWh Body: Measuring just 8.19 × 11.1 × 12.7 inches, the S2000 packs 2,010Wh into a footprint 30% smaller than the industry average, comparable to a 1kWh unit. Its vertical design slides easily against kitchen walls without sacrificing counter space.- Clutter-Free, Dual-Sided Outlets: Unique rear-facing AC outlets allow you to push it flush against the wall behind your fridge, keeping messy cords hidden while front ports stay clear for phones.- Solar-Ready for Storm Season: With 400W solar input, the S2000 can be fully recharged by a single solar panel during a typical day of sunlight. Combined with its 1.2-hour AC fast charge to 80 percent, the S2000 stays ready for the next outage even after heavy use, making it an ideal addition to household storm preparedness plans.Pricing and AvailabilityThe Anker SOLIX S2000 is available for early-bird signup starting today through June 1 at Ankersolix.com . Subscribers will receive an exclusive code to purchase the unit for $599 on launch day (June 2). The S2000 will be officially available at Ankersolix.com and Amazon starting June 2 at an introductory price of $679.99. MSRP: $1,199.99For more information and to access the full press kit About Anker SOLIXLeveraging Anker’s leadership in battery storage and power delivery, Anker SOLIX is committed to making sustainable energy easily accessible to every family in the world. Its solutions include modular solar battery storage systems for the home, solar balcony solutions designed for apartments, and a growing portfolio of portable power stations. Additional details about Anker SOLIX can be found at https://www.ankersolix.com/ Media ContactSean Tan, PR Manager, Anker SOLIX

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