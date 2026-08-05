It’s All Connected: The NSF Grid Modernization Engine in the Carolinas

August 5, 2026 | News

The Carolinas Grid Engine was just named one of only 12 NSF Regional Innovation Engines nationwide — with an initial $15 million award and potential for up to $160 million over the next decade. In this episode, we go behind the announcement to unpack what it actually means for the region.

Host Mitch Miller, York County Economic Development Director, sits down with:

– Catherine Hayes, Director of Industry Solutions, SCRA and Director Cross-Sector Partnerships, Carolina Grid Engine

– Dr. John Daniels, Vice Chancellor for Research, Chief Research Officer and Professor at UNC Charlotte and Interim CEO, Carolina Grid Engine

Together, they break down how this 100+ partner coalition is working to modernize the electric grid, translate research into real-world technology, and drive economic growth across North and South Carolina — and why this moment matters for utilities, manufacturers, startups, and the broader energy ecosystem.