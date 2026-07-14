SCRA Powers NSF Grid Modernization Engine in the Carolinas as Core Partner

Federal investment of up to $160 million positions North and South Carolina to play a larger national role in grid modernization and technology deployment.

COLUMBIA, SC — South Carolina Research Authority today announced it is a founding partner in the NSF Grid Modernization Engine in the Carolinas (Carolinas Grid Engine), one of America’s newest NSF Regional Innovation Engines (NSF Engines) selected by the U.S. National Science Foundation. Through the Engine, SCRA is leveraging its longstanding expertise in technology-based economic development to accelerate innovation and bring emerging technologies to market.

“NSF Engines’ investments in critical technologies and future industries will transform America’s innovation infrastructure for decades to come,” said Brian Stone, performing the duties of the NSF director. “The NSF Grid Modernization Engine will strengthen U.S. energy security, meet rising energy demand, and train the workforce of the future while building economic stability across the Carolinas.”

As part of the NSF Engines program, a national network of regional innovation ecosystems advancing critical technologies and strengthening U.S. competitiveness, the NSF Grid Modernization Engine in the Carolinas will create a nationally significant hub for grid innovation while driving economic growth and opportunity across the region. Led by UNC Charlotte, the Carolinas Grid Engine will develop, test, commercialize, and deploy technologies that address one of the nation’s most pressing infrastructure challenges: modernizing the electric grid.

“A reliable and resilient energy supply is critical to South Carolina’s continued success. This award will help strengthen our ability to meet future demand, support economic opportunity, and ensure the Carolinas remain leaders in innovation and job creation,” said South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster. “We are proud to celebrate the partners who helped secure this award and grateful for the strong collaboration across the Carolinas that made it possible.”

The Carolinas Grid Engine will accelerate adoption of solutions that improve grid reliability, strengthen domestic supply chains and help the United States meet rapidly growing electricity demand driven by artificial intelligence, advanced manufacturing, data centers and population growth. The award includes an initial $15 million investment over two years, with the potential for up to $160 million over the next decade based on performance milestones.

“SCRA’s role in the NSF Grid Modernization Engine reflects what we do best, aligning interests of innovators, industry leaders, utilities, and public-sector partners to accelerate the path from innovation to commercialization,” said SCRA President and CEO Bill Kirkland. “Through our leadership of both the translation of innovation and cross-sector partnerships functions, we are helping build the relationships, resources, and market pathways needed to move promising technologies into real-world deployment. This work strengthens regional competitiveness, creates new economic opportunities, and positions the Carolinas as a national leader in grid modernization and energy innovation.”

Spanning a 36-county region, with 28 counties located in South Carolina, the NSF Grid Modernization Engine in the Carolinas brings together more than 100 partners including utilities, manufacturers, universities, entrepreneurs, workforce organizations, investors, economic development organizations and state and local governments to create a nationally significant innovation ecosystem for grid modernization.

In addition to UNC Charlotte, Clemson University, SCRA, York Technical College, Joules Accelerator, and E4 Carolinas serve as core partners. The coalition’s strength is reinforced by strategic partners at the forefront of energy innovation, advanced manufacturing, and economic development, including Duke Energy, Dominion Energy, Santee Cooper, EPRI, Siemens Energy, Honeywell, Nucor, and the North and South Carolina Departments of Commerce.

One of only 12 Engines selected from nearly 300 teams that entered the national competition, the Carolinas Grid Engine will focus on:

Advancing use-inspired research and development.

Accelerating commercialization of grid technologies.

Strengthening domestic supply chains.

Supporting entrepreneurship and venture creation.

Creating workforce pathways and training programs.

Improving grid reliability and resilience.

The engine is expected to strengthen the regional economy by accelerating technology commercialization, supporting startup creation, expanding workforce development opportunities, and attracting additional public and private investment. Through deep collaboration, Engine partners will drive efforts expected to generate more than $2 billion in economic impact and create or retain more than 20,000 jobs across the Carolinas while helping position the region as a national hub for energy innovation and advanced manufacturing.

For South Carolina leaders, the Carolinas Grid Engine is evidence that the state continues to expand its role in energy innovation.

“The announcement of the NSF Grid Modernization Engine in the Carolinas as one of the elite NSF Regional Innovation Engines is more than a recognition of technical excellence,” said South Carolina Department of Commerce Secretary Harry Lightsey. “It is a validation of the strategic investments made by the federal government, the state of South Carolina, and industry partners to strengthen our energy future. Building on the foundation established through SC NEXUS and our state’s world-class energy assets, this effort positions the Carolinas as a national leader in grid modernization, energy resilience, workforce development and innovation.”

According to John Daniels, principal investigator for the Carolinas Grid Engine, the initiative was intentionally designed to bring together the partners needed to move promising technologies from the laboratory into widespread use more quickly. “Grid modernization cannot happen through isolated efforts,” he said. The challenge is not simply developing new technologies. It is moving them from research to testing, commercialization, and adoption quickly enough to meet rising demand.”

SCRA Director of Industry Solutions and the Engine’s Director of Cross-sector Partnerships, Catherine Hayes, has supported the initiative since its inception more than three years ago. “The Engine reflects SCRA’s commitment to bringing partners together to solve complex challenges through innovative solutions,” said Hayes. “By connecting stakeholders across critical sectors, we can facilitate the collaboration needed to accelerate next-generation grid technologies and strengthen the Carolinas’ leadership in energy innovation and advanced manufacturing.”

The selection of this Engine enables the initiative and partners to move into its implementation phase, activating plans developed during the engine’s two-year development period. Additional announcements, including the selection of the Engine’s permanent CEO, are expected in the coming months.