SC, NC gets $160M NSF award to modernize power grid amid surging demand from EVs, AI

August 4, 2026 | News SCRA is playing a leading role in a new $160M NSF-backed initiative to modernize the power grid across North and South Carolina, helping translate emerging grid technology from research into real-world use as demand from EVs, AI data centers, and rapid growth continues to rise. Read the full story from Live 5 News below.

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