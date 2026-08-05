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Audit Advisory for Thursday, August 06, 2026

Public Affairs
Contact: Marc Kovac
press@ohioauditor.gov

Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste, and abuse of public money.

The Auditor of State’s Office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Thursday, August 06, 2026.

FFR = FINDINGS FOR RECOVERY
IPA = INDEPENDENT PUBLIC ACCOUNTANT
MED = MEDICAID PROGRAM INTEGRITY

County Audit Entity and Period Report Type
Athens Athens County Port Authority
1/1/2025 TO 12/31/2025		 Audited as Part of Primary Government IPA
Athens County
1/1/2025 TO 12/31/2025		 Financial Audit IPA
Athens County Land Reutilization Corporation
1/1/2025 TO 12/31/2025		 Audited as Part of Primary Government IPA
Athens County Landfill
Financial Assurance Certification
1/1/2025 TO 12/31/2025		 Agreed Upon Procedures
Belmont Martins Ferry Park District
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2025		 Basic Audit
Columbiana Buckeye Online School for Success
7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025		 Financial Audit IPA
Cuyahoga Mayfield Union Cemetery District
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2025		 Basic Audit
Cuyahoga County Board of Health
1/1/2025 TO 12/31/2025		 Financial Audit
Darke Jackson Township
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2025		 Agreed Upon Procedures
Darke County
1/1/2025 TO 12/31/2025		 Financial Audit IPA
Erie City of Sandusky
1/1/2025 TO 12/31/2025		 Financial Audit IPA
Franklin City of Worthington
1/1/2025 TO 12/31/2025		 Financial Audit IPA
Canal Winchester Joint Recreation District
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2025		 Agreed Upon Procedures
Gallia Village of Centerville
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024		 Financial Audit
Greene City of Xenia
1/1/2025 TO 12/31/2025		 Financial Audit IPA
City of Xenia Landfill
Financial Assurance Certification
1/1/2025 TO 12/31/2025		 Agreed Upon Procedures
Guernsey City of Cambridge
1/1/2025 TO 12/31/2025		 Financial Audit IPA
Cambridge-Guernsey Community Improvement Corporation
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2025		 Basic Audit
Hardin Hardin County Airport Authority
1/1/2025 TO 12/31/2025		 Financial Audit
Highland Village of Mowrystown
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2025		 Basic Audit
Jefferson Dillonvale-Mt. Pleasant Wastewater Sewer District
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2025		 Basic Audit
Knox Knox County Educational Service Center
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2025		 Financial Audit IPA
Lake Lake County General Health District
1/1/2025 TO 12/31/2025		 Financial Audit IPA
Logan Champaign Residential Services, Inc. dba Williams Street Home
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024		 Agreed Upon Procedures MED
Lucas Lucas County Regional Health District
1/1/2025 TO 12/31/2025		 Financial Audit IPA
Medina Health Transit Pool of Ohio
1/1/2025 TO 12/31/2025		 Financial Audit IPA
Montgomery Horizon Science Academy - Dayton
7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025		 Financial Audit IPA
Morrow Bryn-Zion Cemetery Association
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2025		 Basic Audit
Richland Richland County Regional Planning Commission
7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025		 Financial Audit
Tuscarawas Claymont City School District
7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025		 Financial Audit IPA
FFR

The Auditor of State’s office, one of five independently elected statewide offices in Ohio is responsible for auditing more than 6,000 state and local government agencies. Under the direction of Auditor Keith Faber, the office also provides financial services to local governments, investigates and prevents fraud in public agencies, and promotes transparency in government.

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Audit Advisory for Thursday, August 06, 2026

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