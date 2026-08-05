Audit Advisory for Thursday, August 06, 2026
Public Affairs
Contact: Marc Kovac
press@ohioauditor.gov
Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste, and abuse of public money.
The Auditor of State’s Office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Thursday, August 06, 2026.
FFR = FINDINGS FOR RECOVERY
IPA = INDEPENDENT PUBLIC ACCOUNTANT
MED = MEDICAID PROGRAM INTEGRITY
|County
|Audit Entity and Period
|Report Type
|Athens
|Athens County Port Authority
1/1/2025 TO 12/31/2025
|Audited as Part of Primary Government
|IPA
|Athens County
1/1/2025 TO 12/31/2025
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Athens County Land Reutilization Corporation
1/1/2025 TO 12/31/2025
|Audited as Part of Primary Government
|IPA
|Athens County Landfill
Financial Assurance Certification
1/1/2025 TO 12/31/2025
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|Belmont
|Martins Ferry Park District
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2025
|Basic Audit
|Columbiana
|Buckeye Online School for Success
7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Cuyahoga
|Mayfield Union Cemetery District
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2025
|Basic Audit
|Cuyahoga County Board of Health
1/1/2025 TO 12/31/2025
|Financial Audit
|Darke
|Jackson Township
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2025
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|Darke County
1/1/2025 TO 12/31/2025
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Erie
|City of Sandusky
1/1/2025 TO 12/31/2025
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Franklin
|City of Worthington
1/1/2025 TO 12/31/2025
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Canal Winchester Joint Recreation District
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2025
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|Gallia
|Village of Centerville
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024
|Financial Audit
|Greene
|City of Xenia
1/1/2025 TO 12/31/2025
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|City of Xenia Landfill
Financial Assurance Certification
1/1/2025 TO 12/31/2025
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|Guernsey
|City of Cambridge
1/1/2025 TO 12/31/2025
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Cambridge-Guernsey Community Improvement Corporation
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2025
|Basic Audit
|Hardin
|Hardin County Airport Authority
1/1/2025 TO 12/31/2025
|Financial Audit
|Highland
|Village of Mowrystown
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2025
|Basic Audit
|Jefferson
|Dillonvale-Mt. Pleasant Wastewater Sewer District
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2025
|Basic Audit
|Knox
|Knox County Educational Service Center
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2025
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Lake
|Lake County General Health District
1/1/2025 TO 12/31/2025
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Logan
|Champaign Residential Services, Inc. dba Williams Street Home
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|MED
|Lucas
|Lucas County Regional Health District
1/1/2025 TO 12/31/2025
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Medina
|Health Transit Pool of Ohio
1/1/2025 TO 12/31/2025
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Montgomery
|Horizon Science Academy - Dayton
7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Morrow
|Bryn-Zion Cemetery Association
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2025
|Basic Audit
|Richland
|Richland County Regional Planning Commission
7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025
|Financial Audit
|Tuscarawas
|Claymont City School District
7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025
|Financial Audit
|IPA
FFR
|
The Auditor of State’s office, one of five independently elected statewide offices in Ohio is responsible for auditing more than 6,000 state and local government agencies. Under the direction of Auditor Keith Faber, the office also provides financial services to local governments, investigates and prevents fraud in public agencies, and promotes transparency in government.
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