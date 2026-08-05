Audit Advisory for Thursday, August 06, 2026

Public Affairs

Contact: Marc Kovac

press@ohioauditor.gov

Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste, and abuse of public money.

The Auditor of State’s Office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Thursday, August 06, 2026.

FFR = FINDINGS FOR RECOVERY

IPA = INDEPENDENT PUBLIC ACCOUNTANT

MED = MEDICAID PROGRAM INTEGRITY

County Audit Entity and Period Report Type Athens Athens County Port Authority

1/1/2025 TO 12/31/2025 Audited as Part of Primary Government IPA

Athens County

1/1/2025 TO 12/31/2025 Financial Audit IPA

Athens County Land Reutilization Corporation

1/1/2025 TO 12/31/2025 Audited as Part of Primary Government IPA

Athens County Landfill

Financial Assurance Certification

1/1/2025 TO 12/31/2025 Agreed Upon Procedures Belmont Martins Ferry Park District

1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2025 Basic Audit Columbiana Buckeye Online School for Success

7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025 Financial Audit IPA

Cuyahoga Mayfield Union Cemetery District

1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2025 Basic Audit Cuyahoga County Board of Health

1/1/2025 TO 12/31/2025 Financial Audit Darke Jackson Township

1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2025 Agreed Upon Procedures Darke County

1/1/2025 TO 12/31/2025 Financial Audit IPA

Erie City of Sandusky

1/1/2025 TO 12/31/2025 Financial Audit IPA

Franklin City of Worthington

1/1/2025 TO 12/31/2025 Financial Audit IPA

Canal Winchester Joint Recreation District

1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2025 Agreed Upon Procedures Gallia Village of Centerville

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Financial Audit Greene City of Xenia

1/1/2025 TO 12/31/2025 Financial Audit IPA

City of Xenia Landfill

Financial Assurance Certification

1/1/2025 TO 12/31/2025 Agreed Upon Procedures Guernsey City of Cambridge

1/1/2025 TO 12/31/2025 Financial Audit IPA

Cambridge-Guernsey Community Improvement Corporation

1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2025 Basic Audit Hardin Hardin County Airport Authority

1/1/2025 TO 12/31/2025 Financial Audit Highland Village of Mowrystown

1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2025 Basic Audit Jefferson Dillonvale-Mt. Pleasant Wastewater Sewer District

1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2025 Basic Audit Knox Knox County Educational Service Center

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2025 Financial Audit IPA

Lake Lake County General Health District

1/1/2025 TO 12/31/2025 Financial Audit IPA

Logan Champaign Residential Services, Inc. dba Williams Street Home

1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024 Agreed Upon Procedures MED

Lucas Lucas County Regional Health District

1/1/2025 TO 12/31/2025 Financial Audit IPA

Medina Health Transit Pool of Ohio

1/1/2025 TO 12/31/2025 Financial Audit IPA

Montgomery Horizon Science Academy - Dayton

7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025 Financial Audit IPA

Morrow Bryn-Zion Cemetery Association

1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2025 Basic Audit Richland Richland County Regional Planning Commission

7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025 Financial Audit Tuscarawas Claymont City School District

7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025 Financial Audit IPA

FFR

