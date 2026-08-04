Finding for Recovery Issued After Retiring Lorain Firefighters Overpaid for Accumulated Sick, Vacation Leave

COLUMBUS — A finding for recovery of $18,877.94 was issued Tuesday against six employees of the City of Lorain and its fire department after several were overpaid when they left their positions.

The finding was included in an audit of the city’s finances from Jan. 1, 2023, through Dec. 31, 2023. The full report is available online at ohioauditor.gov/auditsearch/search.aspx.

Four firefighters retired from their positions and were paid for accumulated sick and vacation time. However, auditors determined they were overpaid due to administrative errors or unauthorized adjustments.

The finding for recovery included:

$9,218.15 against Matthew Homolya, former assistant fire chief who retired in September 2022.

$7,764.83 against Wilfred Velez, a firefighter who retired in September 2022.

$1,353.20 against Brian Molina, a firefighter who retired in June 2022.

$541.76 against Richard Perkins, a firefighter who retired in September 2022.

Former City Auditor Karen Shawver and her bonding company and Jan Walsh, administrative assistant for the fire department, are jointly and severally liable for the full finding, totaling $18,877.94.

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The Auditor of State’s Office, one of five independently elected statewide offices in Ohio, is responsible for auditing more than 5,900 state and local government agencies. Under the direction of Auditor Keith Faber, the office also provides financial services to local governments, investigates and prevents fraud in public agencies, and promotes transparency in government.

Public Affairs

Contact: Marc Kovac

press@ohioauditor.gov