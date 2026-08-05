Jay Nolan Community Services Earns 2026 Great Place To Work Certification™

Jay Nolan Employees celebrate Autism Acceptance Month with a community picnic every year. Jay Nolan Community Services is a 2026 Certified Great Place to Work

Jay Nolan Community Services is proud to be Certified™ by Great Place To Work®, a prestigious award based entirely on feedback from current employees.

This is a national recognition from an organization that has been doing this for a very long time. We are super proud because we prioritize people here.” — CEO Edward Amey

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, August 4, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Jay Nolan Community Services is proud to be Certified™ by Great Place To Work . The prestigious award is based entirely on feedback from current employees. This year, 86% of Jay Nolan workforce said it’s a great place to work – 29 points higher than the average U.S. company.Great Place To Workis the global authority on workplace culture, employee experience, and the leadership behaviors proven to deliver market-leading revenue, employee retention and increased innovation."Great Place To Work Certification is a highly coveted achievement that requires consistent and intentional dedication to the overall employee experience," says Sarah Lewis-Kulin, the Vice President of Global Recognition at Great Place To Work. She emphasizes that Certification is the sole official recognition earned by the real-time feedback of employees regarding their company culture. “By successfully earning this recognition, it is evident that Jay Nolan Community Services stands out as one of the top companies to work for, providing a great workplace environment for its employees."“We are so excited and so proud to announce that Jay Nolan has been certified as a Great Place to Work. This is a national recognition from an organization that has been doing this for a very long time,” said CEO Edward Amey. “We are super proud because we prioritize people here.”What Makes Jay Nolan's Company Culture GreatAt Jay Nolan Community Services, our culture is built on the belief that people thrive when they feel supported, valued, and included. We have invested in workforce accessibility by providing training materials, employee communications, and educational resources in English, Spanish, Korean, and American Sign Language (ASL), ensuring employees from diverse backgrounds have equitable access to information and opportunities for growth.We also foster a culture of recognition through our Awardco platform, which empowers employees to celebrate one another's contributions, and through the prestigious Lloyd Nolan Award, our highest employee honor. In addition, our commitment to affordable and accessible housing initiatives demonstrates our willingness to invest in long-term solutions that improve the lives of the people we support, inspiring employees who are proud to work for an organization that actively lives its mission every day.According to Great Place To Work research, job seekers are 4.5 times more likely to find a great boss at a Certified great workplace. Additionally, employees at Certified workplaces are 93% more likely to look forward to coming to work, and are twice as likely to be paid fairly, earn a fair share of the company’s profits and have a fair chance at promotion.WE’RE HIRING!Looking to grow your career at a company that puts its people first? Visit our careers page About Jay Nolan Community ServicesJay Nolan Community Services is a nonprofit 501(c) (3) organization established in 1975 by members of the Autism Society of LA. Today, JNCS provides an array of support services across California, offering individualized planning guided by the needs and wishes of the person receiving services and his or her Circle of Support. Our services include: Supported Living Services, Adaptive Skills, ILS, Employment Services and more. We believe with the right kinds of support and assistance, neurodiverse individuals can pursue their hopes and dreams and live to their full potential within the community.About Great Place to Work Certification™Great Place To WorkCertification™ is the most definitive “employer-of-choice” recognition that companies aspire to achieve. It is the only recognition based entirely on what employees report about their workplace experience – specifically, how consistently they experience a high-trust workplace. Great Place to Work Certification is recognized worldwide by employees and employers alike and is the global benchmark for identifying and recognizing outstanding employee experience. Every year, more than 10,000 companies across 60 countries apply to get Great Place To Work-Certified.About Great Place To WorkAs the global authority on workplace culture, Great Place To Workbrings 30 years of groundbreaking research and data to help every place become a great place to work for all. Their proprietary platform and For All™ Model helps companies evaluate the experience of every employee, with exemplary workplaces becoming Great Place To Work Certified™ or receiving recognition on a coveted Best Workplaces™ List.Learn more at greatplacetowork.com and follow Great Place To Work on LinkedIn, X, Facebook and Instagram.

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