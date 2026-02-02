Housing for All: Jay Nolan Launches New Inclusive Housing Initiative in Glendale, CA

Jay Nolan Community Housing has acquired an apartment building in Glendale, CA to expand inclusive, affordable living options for neurodiverse residents.

This apartment building is more than a property. It's a promise. We are actively reshaping what inclusive communities look like in California.” — CEO Edward Amey

GLENDALE, CA, UNITED STATES, February 2, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Jay Nolan Community Services (Jay Nolan), through its subsidiary Jay Nolan Community Housing, is proud to announce the acquisition of a newly-renovated eight‑unit apartment building in Glendale, California—an important advancement of its Strategic Plan Initiative #2: Housing for All . This acquisition, completed at the end of 2025, directly addresses the growing housing crisis in Los Angeles and the acute barriers faced by neurodiverse individuals seeking independent, community-based living.Four of the building’s units will be reserved for neurodiverse individuals desiring affordable independent housing, while the remaining four will be rented to members of the broader community. The mixed housing model reinforces Jay Nolan’s mission to build inclusive neighborhoods where neurotypical and neurodiverse residents live side-by-side as true neighbors.Los Angeles consistently ranks among the least affordable housing markets in the nation, and for individuals with disabilities, the barriers are even more severe. Many face not only the region’s soaring rental costs but also limited availability of accessible units, restrictive zoning, and long waitlists for supportive housing. The result is a widespread shortage of stable, safe, and affordable homes, an issue repeatedly emphasized in Jay Nolan’s strategic planning.Affordable and accessible housing is foundational to independence. For many Los Angeles residents “the desire to live an independent, self‑directed life is challenged by simply the ability to afford a place to live,” said Edward Amey, CEO of Jay Nolan Community Services. “We decided that the most important thing we can do is step into the gap and provide what’s missing so that people can live independently in their own homes, in places where community is happening.”The organization’s investment in this property is a tangible response to that need—and one rooted in the belief that true inclusion begins at home. Jay Nolan recognizes that a home is more than a structure; it is the foundation upon which people build routines, relationships, stability, and belonging. “Our strategic initiative is called Housing for All for a reason,” Amey emphasized. “When we chose to invest in this property, we were really investing in the future: creating the opportunity for people to plant their roots, build their lives, and be part of a community where they can thrive.”Jay Nolan’s Housing for All initiative emphasizes innovative housing models that integrate accessibility features, community engagement, and individualized support. The Glendale property serves as an early cornerstone of this effort, with the potential to inspire future scalable models in other parts of Los Angeles and the state. “When we chose to invest in this property, we were really investing in the future: creating the opportunity for people to plant their roots, build their lives, and be part of a community where they can thrive.” - CEO Edward AmeyThe Glendale apartment building underwent extensive modernization to ensure it offers comfort, safety, and long‑term reliability. Each unit features:- Brand‑new flooring- New windows and window treatments- Modern lighting- Air conditioning and heating- Upgraded kitchens with new appliances- In‑unit laundry- Fully self‑contained layouts designed for independent living“These are first‑class apartments for people to live in, experience life, and create the opportunities they see for themselves,” said Amey. “What we have here is simply the opportunity to live an extraordinarily ordinary life.”This Glendale apartment acquisition represents a major step forward in Jay Nolan’s long-term housing strategy. Jay Nolan Community Housing, the organization’s dedicated housing subsidiary, was established to expand inclusive, community-based housing opportunities throughout California and will continue to lead future projects that advance this mission. By expanding access to affordable homes and fostering neighborhoods where people of all abilities live and grow together, Jay Nolan continues shaping a more equitable future for the next generation of Californians.“People with disabilities deserve real choices about where and with whom they live.” Says CEO Amey. “This apartment building is more than a property. It's a promise. We are actively reshaping what inclusive communities look like in California.”About Jay Nolan Community Services: Jay Nolan Community Services has supported people with Autism Spectrum Disorder and other developmental disabilities throughout California for over 50 years. Jay Nolan remains dedicated to ensuring that neurodiverse individuals live as empowered, included, and embraced members of their communities, and that housing access is recognized as a fundamental human right.

Housing for All: New Inclusive Housing Initiative in Glendale, CA

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.