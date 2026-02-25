Jay Nolan Proudly Sponsors Austin Riley of Racing With Autism

Jay Nolan CEO Edward Amey met with Austin Riley and the Racing With Autism Team Jay Nolan CEO Edward Amey is proud to support champion racecar driver Austin Riley Jay Nolan Community Services is proud to be a sponsor for Racing With Autisms 2026 Race Season

Jay Nolan Community Services sponsors trailblazing race car driver Austin Riley, bringing Racing With Autism to Los Angeles for Autism Acceptance Month.

Jay Nolan helps people with autism build confidence and independence, and that’s exactly what racing has done for me. I’m proud to represent them on the track and help share their message.” — Austin Riley

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, February 25, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Jay Nolan Community Services is proud to announce its sponsorship of professional race car driver Austin Riley, the trailblazing athlete behind Racing With Autism . Recognized as the first professional race car driver with autism, Austin will join as a special guest at Jay Nolan’s annual Autism Acceptance Picnic on April 18th, 2026 at Griffith Park in Los Angeles.This partnership represents a commitment to neurodiversity, visibility, and empowerment. Austin’s transformative journey as an internationally-recognized race car athlete reflects the resilience and advocacy that defines Jay Nolan’s mission of championing inclusion for individuals with autism within our communities. This collaboration elevates disability representation on a national and global stage, aligning with Jay Nolan’s longstanding commitment to supporting individuals in their pursuit of happiness.“Austin's phenomenal courage, honesty, and talent are powerfully inspiring! This partnership with Racing With Autism has incredible synergy with our mission. We are excited to join Austin on his amazing journey of raising awareness through racing excellence!” says Jay Nolan CEO, Edward Amey.Austin Riley’s ascent in professional motorsport embodies personal triumph, breaking barriers, and the power of neurodiversity. In 2020, Austin became the first individual with autism to win a national car racing championship when he won the 2020 Radical Canada Cup. He continues to be a multi-time champion and has since then become a global sensation as he travels the world sharing his story with children and adults alike. Austin has been invited to speak at numerous schools across the globe and has presented to over 100k students. His story is proven to inspire audiences, with major engagement across his social media communities and global race livestreams. This year he will be racing in the 2026 Revolution Cup North America.Documentaries featured on the Racing With Autism website, along with their social media channels, showcase the lives of Austin and his team on and off the track; drawing in thousands of views with its raw honesty and genuine portrayal of what living with autism can look like. Austin’s personal motto is, "Just because you have autism, it doesn't mean you can't do great things", and he lives out that mantra every day.Austin’s presence at the Autism Acceptance Picnic in Los Angeles creates unprecedented opportunities for interviews, community connection, and storytelling centered on autism empowerment: Not charity, but celebration. Jay Nolan’s event annually brings together hundreds of individuals with autism, families, supporters, and community advocates at Griffith Park. This event is JNCS’s largest community gathering of the year, designed to uplift autistic voices and bring visibility to neurodiverse experiences in an inclusive and joyful atmosphere.“Jay Nolan helps people with autism build confidence and independence, and that’s exactly what racing has done for me. I’m proud to represent them on the track and help share their message with more families,” says Austin Riley.Jay Nolan Community Services formally invites the LA County community to the Autism Acceptance Picnic, where Austin Riley will meet community members, share his story, and celebrate Autism Acceptance Month with families and supporters.Event Details:Date: Saturday, April 18, 2026Location: Griffith Park, Los AngelesHosted by: Jay Nolan Community ServicesGuests: Over 250 attendees including individuals supported by JNCS, families, staff, community partners—and now, Austin Riley of Racing With Autism.RSVP on our website: https://jaynolan.org About Jay Nolan Community ServicesJay Nolan Community Services is a nonprofit organization providing individualized, person-centered services that support children and adults with autism and neurodiverse individuals in achieving independence, empowerment, and full inclusion in their communities. The organization has served the Greater Los Angeles area for over 50 years, delivering programs that meet people where they are, whether at home, at work, or in the community.

