ORTHOWORLD Inc. and OSMA Renew Industry Collaboration

ORTHOWORLD is a highly specialized media firm offering strategic intelligence, integrated advertising and educational conferences exclusively to orthopedic executives and their teams. The Orthopaedic Surgical Manufacturers Association (OSMA) is one of the oldest trade associations devoted to the manufacture of medical devices used in orthopaedic surgical procedures.

Continued partnership expands access to critical orthopedic regulatory and market insights.

OSMA brings together some of the orthopedic industry’s foremost regulatory experts, and we’re proud to help extend that knowledge beyond their membership base.” — Carolyn LaWell, Chief Content Officer of ORTHOWORLD

CHAGRIN FALLS, OH, UNITED STATES, August 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- ORTHOWORLD Inc., a media company focused solely on the global orthopedic industry, has renewed its collaboration with the Orthopaedic Surgical Manufacturers Association ( OSMA ), extending a partnership that helps companies navigate regulatory pathways, accelerate product development and advance commercialization strategies.Under the agreement, OSMA experts will continue sharing insights on global regulatory requirements, industry guidance and achieving access to key orthopedic markets. These insights appear in BONEZONE® Magazine , an ORTHOWORLD publication that serves as the foremost source on orthopedic product development.ORTHOWORLD representatives will continue participating in OSMA meetings and engage with OSMA Working Committees and the Orthopaedic Alliance Roundtable to bring timely regulatory and industry updates to the broader orthopedic industry.“OSMA brings together some of the orthopedic industry’s foremost regulatory experts, and we’re proud to help extend that knowledge beyond their membership base,” said Carolyn LaWell, Chief Content Officer of ORTHOWORLD. “By sharing these insights through BONEZONE and our broader platform, we’re helping orthopedic companies make better-informed decisions as they develop the next generation of orthopedic technologies.”“We’re excited to continue our relationship with ORTHOWORLD as we enter our fourth year of collaboration,” said Ryan Belaney, OSMA President and President and CEO of Phoenix Kinetics. “What makes this charter so valuable is the reach it creates: ORTHOWORLD takes the cutting-edge regulatory and clinical insights shared at our meetings and delivers them to an audience far larger than the OSMA membership alone. In the end, the wider that knowledge spreads, the greater the impact on the patients we serve.”Founded in 1954, OSMA is one of the oldest trade associations devoted to the manufacture of medical devices used in orthopedic surgeries. The organization is actively involved in developing industry standards and regulatory guidelines, and connects industry leaders, innovators, and professionals to create a knowledge network that helps the development of groundbreaking advancements in patient care.Through ORTHOWORLD market intelligence, BONEZONE Magazine and the Orthopaedic Manufacturing & Technology Exposition and Conference (OMTEC), the company enables orthopedic professionals to make informed business decisions with confidence.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.