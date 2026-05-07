ORTHOWORLD Releases 2026 ORTHOPAEDIC INDUSTRY ANNUAL REPORT®

We closely track the largest companies that account for the majority of market revenue while also examining emerging and mid-sized firms that often become acquisition targets or the next generation of industry leaders. Executives and strategy teams throughout the orthopedic industry rely on ORTHOWORLD reporting to analyze competitors, forecast sales and identify emerging opportunities in the global orthopedic market.

$65 Billion Global Market Analyzed, with Forecasts to $78 Billion by 2029

This year’s report helps industry leaders cut through that complexity with clear, data-driven insight into where the market is moving and why.” — Carolyn LaWell, Chief Content Officer at ORTHOWORLD

CHAGRIN FALLS, OH, UNITED STATES, May 7, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- ORTHOWORLDInc. announces the release of the 2026 edition of THE ORTHOPAEDIC INDUSTRY ANNUAL REPORT® to its Members. The report is the definitive source for orthopedic market intelligence, delivering unmatched analysis of the $65 billion global orthopedic market, with expert insights and forward-looking forecasts through 2029.The report opens with an executive summary covering company sales performance, a market forecast through 2029 and key M&A trends shaping the industry. It then delivers six in-depth chapters analyzing major orthopedic segments: joint replacement, spine, trauma, sports medicine, orthobiologics and enabling technology.Extensive appendices provide additional intelligence, including lists of FDA 510(k) clearances, funding activity and mergers and acquisitions, and a comprehensive index of orthopedic companies worldwide categorized by market segment and product focus.What’s Inside the 2026 Report:• Market segment forecasts (joint replacement, spine, trauma, sports medicine, orthobiologics, enabling technology) with insights from top orthopedic executives• Sales data for public and private companies with orthopedic revenue exceeding $100 million, including Stryker, Johnson & Johnson MedTech, Zimmer Biomet, Smith+Nephew, Medtronic, Globus Medical, Arthrex, Enovis, Orthofix, Medacta, ATEC, Aesculap, CONMED, Acumed, MTF Biologics, Bioventus, Highridge Medical, VB Spine, Lifenet, Exactech (now Advita) and others• A worldwide look at geographic sales by region and market segment, including knees, hips and extremities• Seven focused sections, including an executive summary and deep dives into each major market segment• 111 exhibits detailing current market dynamics and forecasts through 2029“Orthopedics is entering a period of accelerated change—from shifting competitive dynamics in spine to rapid growth in orthobiologics and enabling technologies,” said Carolyn LaWell, Chief Content Officer at ORTHOWORLD. “This year’s report helps industry leaders cut through that complexity with clear, data-driven insight into where the market is moving and why.”Key Trends Shaping the Orthopedic Market• Joint Replacement: Knee replacement generated 17% of all orthopedic revenue in 2025, growing 5.3% year over year• Spine: A large, mature market undergoing significant competitive disruption• Trauma: Highly consolidated, with Stryker and J&J MedTech accounting for 60% of global segment sales• Sports Medicine: Increased investment in muscle, tendon and cartilage solutions to decrease revisions and bridge patients prior to total joint replacement• Orthobiologics: Rapid growth from companies like Kuros Biosciences and BONESUPPORT driven by focused U.S. strategies• Enabling Technology: Greater competition as new companies enter the market and established players build ecosystems“The orthopedic market isn’t just expanding—the dynamics of where and how growth occurs are changing,” said Mike Evers, Senior Market Analyst at ORTHOWORLD. “This report breaks down those shifts across segments, competitors and geographies so teams can make more informed, confident decisions.”To learn more about THE ORTHOPAEDIC INDUSTRY ANNUAL REPORT and ORTHOWORLD Membership, visit www.orthoworld.com. About ORTHOWORLDORTHOWORLD is a specialized media company focused solely on the global orthopedic market. Through its Membership , digital publications and market intelligence, ORTHOWORLD enables orthopedic professionals to make informed business decisions with confidence.

2026 Orthopedic Industry Outlook: Market Growth, M&A Trends and Key Companies to Watch

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