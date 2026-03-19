Stryker, THINK Surgical and Carlsmed Named Winners of 2026 OMTEC® Excellence Awards

For two decades, OMTEC has been the orthopedic community’s essential event for elevating product development, manufacturing performance and supply chain resilience. The OMTEC Excellence Awards honor OEM companies introducing technologies with the power to transform clinical practice, elevate device performance and advance manufacturing capabilities. Foundation Surgical, Johnson & Johnson MedTech and Enovis were the recipients of the inaugural OMTEC Excellence Awards.

The 2026 OMTEC Excellence Awards highlight innovations advancing joint replacement, robotics and personalized spine surgery.

CHAGRIN FALLS, OH, UNITED STATES, March 19, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- ORTHOWORLD Inc., a leading provider of orthopedic industry intelligence, is proud to announce the winners of the 2026 OMTEC Excellence Awards . Presented annually at OMTEC—the Orthopaedic Manufacturing & Technology Exposition and Conference—the awards honor orthopedic OEMs with technologies that are transforming patient care, elevating surgeon performance and advancing manufacturing capabilities. The 2026 awards will be celebrated during OMTEC’s 20th anniversary event, taking place this June in Chicago.2026 OMTEC Excellence Award WinnersStrykerStryker is recognized for the development of the Triathlon Gold femoral knee, the latest advancement in the company’s widely used Triathlon knee portfolio. The innovation reflects Stryker’s continued focus on improving implant performance with the flexibility of cemented or cementless fixation and expanding options for patients undergoing joint replacement surgery.“We continue to build on the 20-year legacy of the Triathlon portfolio and its strong clinical evidence for stability, survivorship, and patient satisfaction,” said Lisa Kloes, Vice President and General Manager of Stryker’s knee business. “Our latest launch, Triathlon Gold, is a 3D-printed titanium femur coated with titanium nitride that offers a solution for patients with metal sensitivities or potential cement allergies. By leveraging new 3D printing capabilities, we can manufacture a titanium-based implant that’s coated with titanium nitride and streamline production, which opens up design flexibility in the future.”THINK SurgicalTHINK Surgical is honored for its TMINI System, an implant-agnostic robotic platform compatible with nine FDA-cleared implant vendor partners. The system positions THINK Surgical at the forefront of enabling technologies that are driving the next wave of growth and innovation in joint replacement surgery.“We are honored to receive the OMTEC Excellence Award for 2026. To have the TMINIMiniature Robotic System recognized alongside the other two award-winning companies is humbling,” said Jon Gibson, Vice President of Marketing at THINK Surgical. “We are changing the paradigm in joint replacement robotics with our CT-based, handheld, wireless TMINI System and disrupting the business model of closed platform systems. Open platform is the future of this market, and we believe this disruption benefits surgeons, hospitals, ASCs and patients.”CarlsmedCarlsmed is recognized for advancing personalized spine surgery through its aprevo platform, which combines patient-specific surgical planning with 3D-printed cervical and lumbar spinal implants. The company’s technology has earned two FDA Breakthrough Device Designations and benefits from CMS reimbursement pathways, reflecting a growing shift toward personalized orthopedic solutions."We thank OMTEC for this award and recognition of our highly differentiated, patient-centric business. As the only pure-play personalized spine surgery company, we remain dedicated to improving outcomes and reducing the cost of healthcare,” said Mike Cordonnier, Co-Founder, Chairman and CEO of Carlsmed. “Our commitment to innovation will continue as we expand access to our data-driven personalized surgery solutions.”Celebrate Innovation at OMTEC 2026Attendees at OMTEC 2026 will have the opportunity to honor the award recipients before the Keynote Breakfast and hear from them during a Tech Center panel discussion that features the key lessons they learned in bringing groundbreaking technologies to market. The event takes place June 9–11 in Chicago, Illinois—celebrate these outstanding winners and register now to be part of OMTEC 2026!For more information about the event and the OMTEC Excellence Awards, visit OMTECexpo.com Source: ORTHOWORLD Inc.

Why OMTEC Matters—Straight From Industry Leaders

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