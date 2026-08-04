Talentuch data: the real cost gap between commission and flat-fee Dynamics recruitment models
Talentuch is publishing a direct cost comparison between commission-based recruitment and its own flat-fee subscription model
Our subscription fee doesn't change based on who you hire or what they earn, which means we have no financial reason to push an expensive candidate over the right one.”MISSISSAUGA, ON, CANADA, August 4, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Talentuch data: the real cost gap between commission and flat-fee Dynamics recruitment models
— Violetta Stemasova, CEO of Talentuch
Talentuch is publishing a direct cost comparison between commission-based recruitment and its own flat-fee subscription model for Dynamics 365 hiring, using its own published pricing rather than industry averages.
Commission-based recruitment typically charges 15 to 25 percent of a placed candidate's first-year salary. For a Dynamics consultant earning $120,000 a year, a common salary for a mid-to-senior D365 F&O or CE specialist, that works out to $18,000 to $30,000 for a single hire. A company making three such hires in a year under a commission model could pay $54,000 to $90,000 in fees alone.
Talentuch subscription model replaces that per-hire invoice with a flat monthly fee. Plans start at $1,499 a month for one active vacancy with up to one hire a month, scale to $3,499 a month for up to three vacancies with unlimited hires per vacancy, and reach $5,899 a month for up to ten vacancies with unlimited hires. A company running the same three hires in a year on the mid-tier plan would pay roughly $42,000 across twelve months, and that fee covers every hire made during that period, not just three.
"The commission model charges you more for hiring well," said Violetta Stemasova, CEO of Talentuch. "The better the candidate, the higher their salary, the bigger the invoice. That's backwards. Our subscription fee doesn't change based on who you hire or what they earn, which means we have no financial reason to push an expensive candidate over the right one."
The comparison changes further for companies with ongoing Dynamics hiring needs rather than a single role. A company filling four or five Dynamics positions a year under commission pricing could pay well over $100,000 in fees. The same volume on Talentuch's Enterprise subscription tier, at $5,899 a month, costs just over $70,000 for a full year, regardless of how many hires are made within the ten active vacancies the plan covers.
Talentuch's contingency model remains available for companies with a single urgent role who want to evaluate the company's work before committing to a subscription, and every model, contingency or subscription, includes a replacement guarantee.
About Talentuch
Talentuch is an ERP and IT recruitment agency placing SAP consultants, Microsoft Dynamics specialists, and technical professionals across Canada, the United States, Europe, Latin America, and globally. The company offers contingency recruitment, flat-fee subscription plans, a managed team recruiter model, and recruitment process outsourcing.
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