Talentuch Strengthens SAP Recruitment for S/4HANA Projects and Implementation Partners
Talentuch Strengthens SAP Recruitment for S/4HANA Projects and Implementation Partners
ERP professionals today need to be consultants, not just technologists. Our recruiters look for both technical and business expertise.”CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, August 5, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Talentuch Strengthens SAP Recruitment for S/4HANA Projects and Implementation Partners
— Violetta Stemasova, CEO of Talentuch
Talentuch, an international ERP and IT recruitment agency, is strengthening its SAP recruitment practice to help implementation partners and end-user companies hire experienced SAP consultants, developers, solution architects, and technical specialists for SAP projects worldwide.
As organizations continue migrating from SAP ECC to SAP S/4HANA and investing in digital transformation initiatives, demand for experienced SAP professionals remains high. Finding consultants with proven implementation experience, module expertise, and industry knowledge has become increasingly challenging for organizations building or expanding SAP teams.
Talentuch specializes in recruiting professionals across the SAP ecosystem, including SAP S/4HANA, ECC, FICO, MM, SD, BASIS, ABAP, SuccessFactors, HCM, BW/BI, SAP Analytics Cloud, and SAP Business Technology Platform (BTP). The company supports hiring for both functional and technical positions, including consultants, developers, project managers, solution architects, technical leads, and executive-level SAP professionals.
"ERP professionals today need to be consultants, not just technologists. Our recruiters look for both technical and business expertise", said Violetta Stemasova, CEO of Talentuch.
Talentuch works with SAP implementation partners delivering projects for clients, organizations managing SAP internally, companies replacing key consultants during active implementations, and businesses migrating from SAP ECC to SAP S/4HANA. The recruitment process is designed to identify professionals whose experience matches the technical requirements, implementation stage, and business objectives of each engagement.
The company's recruiters source SAP professionals through established candidate networks developed over more than ten years of SAP recruitment. Talentuch supports SAP hiring across North America, Western and Eastern Europe, the Balkans, Latin America, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company regularly recruits SAP consultants in the United States, Canada, Germany, Portugal, Spain, Poland, Romania, Ukraine, the Czech Republic, Serbia, Argentina, Brazil, Colombia, Mexico, India, Kazakhstan, the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, and other international markets.
Talentuch helps implementation partners and end-user organizations hire SAP professionals for local and international positions, including remote, hybrid, on-site, and relocation opportunities. The company provides recruitment services across more than 60 countries, helping organizations build SAP teams wherever qualified talent is available.
Talentuch provides SAP recruitment through contingency recruitment, Recruitment-as-a-Service (RaaS), subscription recruitment, managed recruiting teams, and recruitment process outsourcing, allowing organizations to choose the engagement model that best fits their hiring strategy.
Organizations looking to hire SAP consultants, developers, solution architects, or other SAP professionals can learn more about Talentuch's SAP recruitment services at https://www.talentuch.com/sap.
About Talentuch
Talentuch is an international ERP and IT recruitment agency specializing in SAP, Microsoft Dynamics, software engineering, cloud technologies, DevOps, cybersecurity, executive search, and technical recruitment. The company helps organizations hire professionals across the United States, Canada, Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and other global markets through contingency recruitment, Recruitment-as-a-Service (RaaS), subscription recruitment, managed recruiting teams, and recruitment process outsourcing.
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