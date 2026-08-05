Talentuch opens 2027 Call for Speakers, Sponsors, and Community Partners
Talentuch has officially opened its 2027 Call for Speakers, Sponsors, and Community Partners for the Talentuch HR Community webinar program.
Following a fully booked 2026 webinar calendar, Talentuch has officially opened its 2027 Call for Speakers, Sponsors, and Community Partners for the Talentuch HR Community webinar program.
The Talentuch HR Community hosts free educational webinars for HR leaders, talent acquisition professionals, business executives, consultants, and technology providers. The program focuses on practical knowledge sharing through real business cases, lessons learned, and actionable strategies. Upcoming webinars and community information are available at https://www.talentuch.com/webinars, while previous speakers can be explored at https://www.talentuch.com/speakers.
The 2026 speaker calendar has already been finalized, and Talentuch is now inviting professionals and organizations interested in contributing to the 2027 program to begin discussions early.
"We're grateful to every speaker who shared their expertise with our community this year," said Violetta Stemasova, CEO of Talentuch. "Because our 2026 calendar is already full, we're opening conversations for 2027 now. We welcome practitioners with real-world experience and organizations that want to support practical HR education."
Talentuch is looking for experienced speakers who can share practical insights on topics including talent acquisition, leadership, organizational development, workforce planning, HR technology, AI in HR, employee engagement, people management, and other business challenges relevant to HR leaders and executives.
In addition to speakers, Talentuch is inviting HR technology vendors, software companies, consulting firms, professional associations, service providers, and industry communities to explore sponsorship and partnership opportunities for the 2027 webinar season.
Collaboration opportunities include:
* Educational webinars
* Community partnerships
* Sponsorships
* Research initiatives
* Downloadable educational resources
* Joint content and thought leadership projects
* Discount Programs
Organizations interested in becoming speakers, sponsors, or strategic partners can learn more and submit their interest through the Talentuch Speaker Program at https://www.talentuch.com/speakers. Companies interested in broader collaboration with Talentuch can also contact the team directly at https://www.talentuch.com/contact-us.
About Talentuch
Talentuch is an international ERP and IT recruitment agency specializing in Microsoft Dynamics, SAP, software engineering, DevOps, data, and executive hiring across the United States, Canada, Europe, Latin America, and other global markets. Through the Talent HR Community, Talentuch organizes free educational webinars that connect HR leaders, business executives, technology providers, consultants, and industry experts to exchange practical knowledge and best practices.
Media Contact
Marketing Team
Talentuch
https://www.talentuch.com/contact-us
Maksym Bahnii
Talentuch
+1 630-660-9512
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
YouTube
Other
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.