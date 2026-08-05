Talentuch opens 2027 Call for Speakers, Sponsors, and Community Partners

Talentuch has officially opened its 2027 Call for Speakers, Sponsors, and Community Partners for the Talentuch HR Community webinar program.

We're grateful to every speaker who shared their expertise with our community this year.”
— Violetta Stemasova, CEO of Talentuch
CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, August 5, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Talentuch opens 2027 Call for Speakers, Sponsors, and Community Partners

Following a fully booked 2026 webinar calendar, Talentuch has officially opened its 2027 Call for Speakers, Sponsors, and Community Partners for the Talentuch HR Community webinar program.

The Talentuch HR Community hosts free educational webinars for HR leaders, talent acquisition professionals, business executives, consultants, and technology providers. The program focuses on practical knowledge sharing through real business cases, lessons learned, and actionable strategies. Upcoming webinars and community information are available at https://www.talentuch.com/webinars, while previous speakers can be explored at https://www.talentuch.com/speakers.

The 2026 speaker calendar has already been finalized, and Talentuch is now inviting professionals and organizations interested in contributing to the 2027 program to begin discussions early.

"We're grateful to every speaker who shared their expertise with our community this year," said Violetta Stemasova, CEO of Talentuch. "Because our 2026 calendar is already full, we're opening conversations for 2027 now. We welcome practitioners with real-world experience and organizations that want to support practical HR education."

Talentuch is looking for experienced speakers who can share practical insights on topics including talent acquisition, leadership, organizational development, workforce planning, HR technology, AI in HR, employee engagement, people management, and other business challenges relevant to HR leaders and executives.

In addition to speakers, Talentuch is inviting HR technology vendors, software companies, consulting firms, professional associations, service providers, and industry communities to explore sponsorship and partnership opportunities for the 2027 webinar season.

Collaboration opportunities include:

* Educational webinars
* Community partnerships
* Sponsorships
* Research initiatives
* Downloadable educational resources
* Joint content and thought leadership projects
* Discount Programs

Organizations interested in becoming speakers, sponsors, or strategic partners can learn more and submit their interest through the Talentuch Speaker Program at https://www.talentuch.com/speakers. Companies interested in broader collaboration with Talentuch can also contact the team directly at https://www.talentuch.com/contact-us.

About Talentuch

Talentuch is an international ERP and IT recruitment agency specializing in Microsoft Dynamics, SAP, software engineering, DevOps, data, and executive hiring across the United States, Canada, Europe, Latin America, and other global markets. Through the Talent HR Community, Talentuch organizes free educational webinars that connect HR leaders, business executives, technology providers, consultants, and industry experts to exchange practical knowledge and best practices.

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Maksym Bahnii
Talentuch
+1 630-660-9512
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TALENTUCH LLC
175 E DELAWARE PL
CHICAGO, Illinois, 60611
United States
+1 630-660-9512
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With over 7 years of expertise in international IT recruitment, Talentuch is successfully closing a wide range of IT positions, specializing mostly in SAP, and Microsoft Dynamics roles. Today, our team of 15 dedicated professionals proudly serves 40+ clients. We offer flexible subscription and project-based models to cater to your unique recruitment needs. Our results speak for themselves, with an impressive 20+ accepted offers each month and a capacity to conduct over 300 technical interviews worldwide. We've honed our expertise, and each of our team members is specializing in technical recruitment and sourcing. Our primary focus is to build a powerful team for your organization, ensuring your company's success.

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