Talentuch Strengthens International Recruitment Through Employer of Record Partnerships
Talentuch announces Employer of Record partnerships that help companies recruit internationally and hire compliantly across global markets.
As organizations continue expanding internationally, hiring talent across multiple countries has become increasingly common. While finding qualified professionals is one part of the process, employing them compliantly often requires local payroll, HR administration, tax compliance, and employment support.
Talentuch works with trusted Employer of Record providers to help clients address these requirements after a successful recruitment process. By introducing organizations to experienced EOR partners, the company helps simplify international hiring without requiring clients to establish local legal entities before making their first hire.
"International hiring doesn't end when the right candidate accepts an offer," said Violetta Stemasova, CEO of Talentuch. "Many organizations also need a compliant way to employ and support people in countries where they don't yet have a legal presence. By collaborating with trusted Employer of Record providers, we help clients move from recruitment to employment with greater confidence."
Talentuch currently collaborates with Employer of Record providers including Engage Anywhere, Deel, and Oyster. These partnerships support organizations hiring professionals across North America, Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Asia, and other international markets.
The company's recruitment teams specialize in Microsoft Dynamics, SAP, software engineering, DevOps, cloud technologies, cybersecurity, executive search, and other technical and business roles. Employer of Record partnerships complement these recruitment services by supporting organizations expanding internationally, hiring remote employees, or building distributed global teams.
Employer of Record services are particularly valuable for companies entering new markets, testing international expansion, or hiring a small number of employees before establishing a local legal entity. By combining international recruitment with access to trusted EOR providers, Talentuch helps organizations reduce the complexity of cross-border hiring while maintaining compliance with local employment requirements.
Organizations interested in international recruitment and Employer of Record solutions can learn more about Talentuch's global hiring capabilities at https://www.talentuch.com/eor-partnership.
About Talentuch
Talentuch is an international ERP and IT recruitment agency helping companies hire Microsoft Dynamics, SAP, software engineering, cloud, cybersecurity, executive, and other technical professionals across the United States, Canada, Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Asia, and other global markets. The company provides contingency recruitment, Recruitment-as-a-Service (RaaS), managed recruiting teams, recruitment process outsourcing, and collaborates with trusted Employer of Record providers to support compliant international hiring.
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