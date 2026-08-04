Check Your Tickets: Two Unclaimed $1 Million Powerball Second Pri...

The New York Lottery announced today that two unclaimed prize-winning Powerball tickets, each worth $1 million, are nearing their expiration dates. One ticket sold in Port Jefferson remains unclaimed and will expire next month while another sold in Manhattan is set to expire this week.

As announced last month, an unclaimed Powerball second prize-winning ticket was sold at Diamond News, Inc., located at 631 2nd Avenue, New York, NY 10016. This ticket must be claimed no later than August 6, 2026. The winning numbers for the August 6, 2025 Powerball draw were 15-27-43-45-53 + Powerball 09.

The second unclaimed Powerball second prize-winning ticket was sold at Village Grocery, located at 328 Main Street, Port Jefferson, NY 11777. This ticket must be claimed no later than September 1, 2026. The winning numbers for the September 1, 2025 Powerball draw were 08-23-25-40-53 + Powerball 05.

The Powerball second prize is won by matching the first 5 numbers without the Powerball number. Prizes may be claimed up to one year after the draw, which means both $1 million winners are running out of time to claim their prizes.

The Lottery advises whoever has the winning tickets: Sign the back of the ticket, put it in a safe place and contact the New York Lottery at 518-388-3370 or visit www.nylottery.ny.gov for information on how to claim their prize.

The New York Lottery continues to be North America's largest and most profitable Lottery, contributing $3.65 billion in fiscal year 2025-2026 to benefit public schools in New York State.