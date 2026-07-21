Consumer Alert: Beware of Mega Millions Imposter Scam

The New York State Gaming Commission is alerting the public about an apparent lottery imposter scam targeting residents in multiple states.

Individuals have reported receiving telephone calls from someone claiming to be a high-ranking Mega Millions official based in New York. The caller tells victims they have won $18.6 million and two new Mercedes-Benz vehicles but must first pay taxes before the prizes can be delivered. The scammer claims the check and vehicle warranties expire if they are not delivered immediately.

The Gaming Commission reminds players: Real lotteries don't reach out to winners.

If you are notified about a winning ticket or a big lottery prize unsolicited, this is a scam.

You cannot win a lottery prize if you did not purchase a lottery ticket.

The New York Lottery does not know who has won a prize until the winning ticket is presented to the Lottery for payment.

You can only win a lottery prize by purchasing a ticket from a licensed lottery sales agent, ordering a ticket through a licensed lottery courier service, or purchasing a New York Lottery Subscription.

The Commission urges players to follow these important tips to avoid being scammed:

Never give personal or financial details to anyone claiming you've won.

There are no "processing fees.” If you’re asked to pay a fee to get your prize, this is a scam. Do not send money.

We don’t ask for "claiming fees." If you receive a check accompanied by a request for processing or claiming fees related to a lottery prize, this is a scam. Do not deposit the check, as it is fraudulent and will bounce, and may negatively impact your bank account.

Don't send Green Dot money cards. If you are asked to pay taxes on your prize by sending a Green Dot money card or a gift card, this is a scam. Governments do not collect taxes this way.

Don't give your personal information. If you’re asked for personal or financial information, including Social Security numbers, dates of birth, a maiden name, bank account numbers, and credit card numbers purportedly related to a lottery prize, this is a scam. Although you may need to provide some of this information to claim a prize when presenting a winning lottery ticket to the New York Lottery for payment, this information is not relevant until you make a claim.

*If you are notified of a Lottery subscription prize pursuant to the terms of the New York Lottery Subscription program, contact the Lottery’s Subscription Center at 518-388-3370 or [email protected].

Visit New York Lottery - Integrity to learn more.

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