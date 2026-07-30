Latest Mega Millions Jackpot Run Delivers More than $34.5 Million...

Even though Tuesday’s $800 million Mega Millions jackpot was won in Florida, ticket sales leading up to the drawing generated more than $40.4 million combined for New York’s public schools and Lottery retailers.

In addition, a $3 million 2nd tier prize-winning ticket from the July 28, 2026, Mega Millions drawing was purchased at Corner Market located at 537 Potters Road in Buffalo. The winning numbers were 34, 48, 49, 59, 70 and the gold Mega Ball 12.

The Mega Millions jackpot began rolling on March 20, resulting in 38 drawings until this week’s win. In New York State, Mega Millions ticket sales totaled $98.6 million during the run. All of New York’s profits from the sales are constitutionally dedicated to New York’s K-12 public schools, totaling $34.5 million during this jackpot. Commissions on ticket sales paid to retailers in that time frame across the state totaled $5.9 million.

“The excitement of a Mega Millions jackpot run is always a win for New York, not just for the potential of life-changing prizes, but for the significant contributions it makes to our public schools and lottery retailers,” said Gaming Commission Chair Brian O’Dwyer. “It’s always exciting when a jackpot-winning ticket is sold in New York State, in addition to the dozens of significant lower-tier prizes won in the Empire State.”

Between March 20 and July 28, eight winners won additional prizes totaling $26 million, including four winners of more than $2 million each.

About the New York Lottery

The New York Lottery continues to be North America's largest and most profitable Lottery, contributing $3.6 billion in fiscal year 2025-2026 to benefit public schools in New York State.

New Yorkers struggling with a gambling addiction, or who know someone who is, can find help at NYProblemGamblingHelp.org, by calling New York's toll-free confidential HOPEline at 1-877-8-HOPENY (1-877-846-7369), or texting HOPENY (467369). Standard text rates may apply