Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,042 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 483,305 in the last 365 days.

Supreme Court Sides with Bayer

The U.S. Supreme Court has ruled with manufacturers and the ag industry, agreeing that the Federal Insecticide, Fungicide, and Rodenticide Act (FIFRA) is meant to prevent state laws from imposing additional warning labels on production aid chemicals if they differ from the labels already required by the federal government.  

Specific to glyphosate, this ruling comes from a $1.25 million lawsuit brought against Bayer alleging Round-Up causes cancer.  The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has found there is no link between the use of glyphosate and the development of cancer if the herbicide is used as directed on the label.

Want to know more?  Click here.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Supreme Court Sides with Bayer

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on September 30, 2025.