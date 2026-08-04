Supreme Court Sides with Bayer

The U.S. Supreme Court has ruled with manufacturers and the ag industry, agreeing that the Federal Insecticide, Fungicide, and Rodenticide Act (FIFRA) is meant to prevent state laws from imposing additional warning labels on production aid chemicals if they differ from the labels already required by the federal government.

Specific to glyphosate, this ruling comes from a $1.25 million lawsuit brought against Bayer alleging Round-Up causes cancer. The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has found there is no link between the use of glyphosate and the development of cancer if the herbicide is used as directed on the label.

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