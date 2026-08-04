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Wheat Poised for a Rally

With sharp escalations in Russia’s war against Ukraine, and less wheat leaving Black Sea ports, futures markets for wheat are climbing.    Futures markets rose above $7 per bushel for the first time since 2023.  Trading on futures and options can come with substantial risks, but knowing what your risks are and weighing possible outcomes can be profitable and help you manage your risk.  The Idaho Wheat Commission invested grower dollars into the creation of the Idaho Wheat Commission Bill Flory Endowed Chair of Risk Management at the University of Idaho, held by Dr. Xiaoli Etienne.  Because that position was funded with your assessment dollars, you have access to her expertise.  Also, University of Idaho Extension Specialist in Risk Management, Colby Field, can help you understand the risks and potential rewards of the trade.

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Wheat Poised for a Rally

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