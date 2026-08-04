New Ag License Plates Available — Support Ag in the Classroom

A new license plate design is now available in Idaho. This new agriculture plate supports Idaho Ag in the Classroom and shows off your love and commitment to Idaho agriculture all day every day. The plates are available at county offices and through the Idaho Transportation Department online portal.

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