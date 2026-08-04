Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,042 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 483,305 in the last 365 days.

New Ag License Plates Available — Support Ag in the Classroom

A new license plate design is now available in Idaho.  This new agriculture plate supports Idaho Ag in the Classroom and shows off your love and commitment to Idaho agriculture all day every day.  The plates are available at county offices and through the Idaho Transportation Department online portal.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

New Ag License Plates Available — Support Ag in the Classroom

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on September 30, 2025.