Modius Welcomes Globally Recognized Technology Visionary John Rhoads as Chief Technology Officer

John Rhoads-CTO Modius Inc Craig Compiano- CEO Modius Inc

Rhoads to accelerate product innovation for OpenData®, enabling high-performance AI infrastructure in enterprise environments.

John’s extensive expertise in enterprise technology makes him the ideal leader to drive OpenData forward as customers transform their data centers for AI performance.” — Craig Compiano

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, August 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Modius ️ Inc., a leading provider of Data Center Infrastructure Management (DCIM ) solutions, is proud to announce the appointment of John Rhoads as its new Chief Technology Officer (CTO).A globally recognized leader in built environment technology, Rhoads will lead the next phase of Modius's innovation as the company expands its OpenData platform to address the rapidly evolving needs of high-density AI infrastructure environments.Rhoads brings decades of experience in enterprise-scale technology leadership, joining Modius from Accenture, where he served as Managing Director overseeing built environment technology for North America. Known for his expertise in deploying advanced technologies to optimize infrastructure, maximize efficiency, and enhance sustainability, Rhoads has a proven track record of delivering transformative solutions that drive measurable results.As CTO, Rhoads will focus on advancing Modius's technology strategy, product roadmap, and market differentiation. Under his leadership, Modius will expand OpenDatainto a comprehensive AI Infrastructure Intelligence platform, empowering data center operators to optimize scarce power, cooling, network, and labor resources to maximize compute output safely and efficiently.“The exponential growth of AI is creating unprecedented demands on data center infrastructure,” said Craig Compiano, CEO of Modius. “John’s extensive expertise in enterprise-scale technology makes him the ideal leader to drive our OpenDataplatform forward. His appointment reflects our commitment to helping enterprise customers unlock stranded capacity, meet sustainability goals, and transform their data centers into higher performing assets.”Rhoads shares the company’s vision for the future of AI-driven data centers: “AI is fundamentally redefining data center operations. These facilities are no longer just environments to monitor—they’re becoming production systems for intelligence, where every watt and cooling unit needs to be maximized,” he said. “Modius has always been a pioneer in developing and deploying the DCIM tools operators and planners need, now more than ever. I’m excited to join this talented team to deliver the next generation of these technologies.”A resident of San Diego, California, Rhoads lives with his wife and two children. His deep industry insights and leadership will play a key role as Modius continues to expand its global reach.About ModiusModius delivers real-time, scalable infrastructure management software purpose-built for critical facilities, from data centers to telecom, smart buildings, and beyond. Our flagship platform, OpenData, unifies operational and IT systems into a single pane of glass, empowering teams with actionable insights across power, cooling, environmental, and IT assets.By eliminating fragmented tools and enabling predictive analytics, capacity planning, and 3D visualization, Modius helps operators master both white and gray space with confidence.Trusted by global leaders, our solutions drive uptime, efficiency, and ROI. Don’t just monitor your infrastructure, master it with Modius OpenData, the next-gen DCIM standard for AI workloads.

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