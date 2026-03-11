Modius and Bridgepointe Partner to Enhance Enterprise Infrastructure Management

Modius logo Bridgepointe Technologies Logo

This partnership empowers Bridgepointe Strategists to provide real-time operational intelligence and predictive analytics for modern AI and IoT workloads

We are excited to empower Bridgepointe’s Strategists with the tools they need to deliver real-time visibility and actionable insights to their customers.” — Craig Compiano, President, Modius

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, March 11, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Modius Inc., a leading provider of Data Center Infrastructure Management (DCIM) solutions, today announced a strategic reseller agreement with Bridgepointe Technologies, a leading tech advisory firm that helps mid-market and enterprise companies find a better way to buy, manage, and implement technology.Through this partnership, Bridgepointe’s extensive network of IT Strategists will now offer Modius’ flagship OpenDataplatform as part of its comprehensive suite of data center and cloud solutions. The collaboration brings together Modius’ real-time operational intelligence with Bridgepointe’s deep experience in tech advisory, providing enterprise clients with a unified "single pane of glass" to master their critical infrastructure.As organizations face increasing complexity in power, cooling, and capacity management, the integration of OpenData into Bridgepointe’s portfolio allows clients to drive higher uptime, optimize energy consumption, and leverage predictive analytics across their entire facility footprint.“Bridgepointe has a proven track record of helping companies navigate the complexities of digital transformation,” said Craig Compiano, President of Modius Inc. “Their focus on acting as a strategic advocate for the client aligns perfectly with our mission to simplify and optimize critical facilities management. We are excited to empower Bridgepointe’s Strategists with the tools they need to deliver real-time visibility and actionable insights to their customers.”The partnership enables Bridgepointe to address the growing demand for vendor-neutral monitoring that bridges the gap between IT and operational technology (OT). By utilizing Modius OpenData, Bridgepointe clients can move beyond simple monitoring to true infrastructure mastery, ensuring their facilities are ready for the demands of modern AI and IoT workloads.“Adding Modius’ OpenData solution to our Data Center portfolio strengthens our ability to deliver on Bridgepointe’s promise of intelligent platforms that simplify global infrastructure management for IT leaders,” said Mel Melara, SVP of Data Center and Cloud at Bridgepointe Technologies.“Our approach has always been strategy‑first—designing the right solution before bringing the right suppliers to the table. Clients should care about DCIM systems for data center colocation and workload management because OpenData delivers real-time operational intelligence and single-pane-of-glass visibility. With this capability, they can move beyond reactive monitoring to proactive infrastructure management—driving greater uptime, improved energy efficiency, and more data‑driven decision‑making across their entire data center portfolio. It’s a powerful addition that helps our clients operate smarter, scale confidently, and support next‑generation AI and IoT workloads.”With this agreement, Modius continues to expand its global reach, ensuring that more organizations can benefit from the scalability and flexibility of the OpenData platform to achieve their sustainability and operational goals.About Modius Inc.Modius Inc. is a leading provider of Data Center Infrastructure Management (DCIM) solutions, offering real-time visibility and decision support for managing distributed equipment across data centers, telecommunications networks, and other critical facilities. The company's flagship product, OpenData, is an edge-ready asset performance management platform designed to optimize the availability, capacity, and efficiency of critical infrastructure. For more information, visit https://modius.com/ About Bridgepointe TechnologiesBridgepointe Technologies is a leading tech advisory firm that provides mid-market and enterprise companies with the better way to buy, manage and implement technology. Founded in 2002, the firm has helped over 14,000 companies discover the difference our deep experience and proven process make. The firm offers a full range of strategic solutions and services, including Lifecycle Management and Customer Experience. You can learn more at bridgepointetechnologies.com. For press inquiries, please contact mschumacher@bpt3.net

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.