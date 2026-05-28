Modius Appoints High-Growth Revenue Leader Matt Gilbo as Vice President of Global Sales

Craig Compiano- CEO Modius Inc Matt Gilbo VP Global Sales Modius Inc

Modius names Matt Gilbo as VP of Global Sales , bringing 20+ years of tech experience to lead global sales strategy amid rapid company growth

What drew me to Modius is the OpenData platform’s ability to translate massive amounts of operational data into actionable realtime insights -something that is a requirement for AI-ready facilities” — Matt Gilbo, VP of Global Sales

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, May 28, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Modius Inc., a leading provider of Data Center Infrastructure Management DCIM ) solutions, today announced the appointment of Matt Gilbo as Vice President of Global Sales. This strategic hire comes amid a period of rapid growth for Modius, following a new partnership with Bridgepointe Technologies and the addition of Val Milshtein to its Board of Directors.In this new role, Gilbo will lead Modius’s global sales strategy, which includes direct sales, channel partnerships, and customer success initiatives. He will focus on expanding into new markets and deepening relationships with strategic partners. His leadership will help Modius meet the surging demand for proactive risk mitigation and operational intelligence as AI adoption accelerates, and data centers face unprecedented pressures.Gilbo brings over 20 years of experience in building and scaling high-performance revenue organizations within the enterprise technology, cybersecurity, and data center sectors. Prior to joining Modius, he held executive leadership roles at Rocket Technologies and Safe Security, where he was instrumental in driving significant enterprise go-to-market transformations and sustained revenue growth."The rapid rise of AI is putting unprecedented pressure on data center infrastructure, requiring a level of precision and real-time intelligence that traditional DCIM tools simply can't provide," said Craig Compiano, CEO of Modius. "Matt’s deep expertise in enterprise technology and his passion for innovation make him the ideal leader to guide our customers through the AI revolution with our OpenDataplatform. His expertise will be invaluable as we help organizations transition to a more proactive, intelligence-driven operational model."Earlier in his career, Gilbo held senior sales leadership positions at industry-leading firms including ReliaQuest, Illumio, and Varonis Systems. Throughout his tenure in the industry, he has focused on implementing disciplined sales operating systems and delivering sustained revenue attainment for transformative technology platforms."What drew me to Modius is the OpenData platform’s unique ability to translate massive amounts of operational data into actionable, real-time insights—something that is now a requirement for AI-ready facilities," said Gilbo. "In an environment where uptime and efficiency are paramount, Modius provides the intelligence necessary to act before a potential issue impacts the bottom line. I am excited to lead the sales team as we expand our global footprint and help our customers take full control of their operational risk."

Modius OpenData

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