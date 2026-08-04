Talentuch has placed Microsoft Dynamics candidates across more than 60 countries, a footprint the company built through a decade of ERP recruitment.

Every one of those locations is a market because a client needed a candidate there, we found one, and then we kept finding more because the first one worked out.” — Violetta Stemasova, CEO of Talentuch

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, August 4, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Talentuch 's Dynamics recruitment reaches 60+ countries covered globally.Talentuch has sourced and placed Microsoft Dynamics candidates across more than 60 countries, a footprint the company built through a decade of ERP recruitment rather than a single expansion effort.The 60-country figure spans Talentuch full ERP practice, SAP and Dynamics alike, but its Dynamics work sits at the center of it. Placements for Microsoft Partner Ciellos alone cover eight countries: the United States, Canada, Colombia, Brazil, Portugal, Albania, Macedonia, and Ukraine. Work for Teqhou added Turkey and Lithuania to the list of markets where Talentuch has placed D365 F&O and CE specialists.That reach did not come from opening offices in each country. It came from building candidate relationships market by market, engagement by engagement, starting with wherever a client's search happened to lead. A search for a Business Central developer with upgrade experience took Talentuch into Portugal, Albania, and Macedonia. A search for D365 F&O and CE specialists took the company deeper into Turkey and the Baltics. Each search added to a database that now supports new client searches without starting from zero."Sixty countries sounds like a marketing number until you look at where the placements actually came from," said Violetta Stemasova , CEO of Talentuch."Every one of those locations is a market because a client needed a candidate there, we found one, and then we kept finding more because the first one worked out. This wasn't planned as global expansion. It's what ten years of ERP searches adds up to."The global footprint matters most for clients whose ideal candidate is not local. A Canadian or US company hiring a senior SAP FI/CO consultant or a D365 F&O specialist is often better served by a candidate in Eastern Europe or Latin America than by limiting the search to domestic applicants, provided the recruiter running the search actually has reach into those markets. Talentuch's pre-built databases in Eastern Europe, Turkey, Portugal, Albania, Macedonia, Brazil, and Colombia exist specifically to make that kind of search practical rather than theoretical.Talentuch holds a 4.9 rating on Clutch across more than 30 verified client reviews, drawn from engagements across the markets that make up its global footprint.About TalentuchTalentuch is an ERP and IT recruitment agency placing SAP consultants, Microsoft Dynamics specialists, and technical professionals across Canada, the United States, Europe, Latin America, and globally. The company offers contingency recruitment, flat-fee subscription plans, a managed team recruiter model, and recruitment process outsourcing.Media ContactMarketing team, Talentuch

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