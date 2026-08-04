Talentuch to attend Dynamics Community Summit 2026

Talentuch will attend Community Summit 2026 in Nashville, where the company will meet with Microsoft partners to discuss recruitment and new collaborations.

Conferences like this are where we hear the same hiring problem from five different partners in one afternoon. We're going to listen as much as we're going to talk.” — Violetta Stemasova, CEO of Talentuch

NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, August 4, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Talentuch to attend Dynamics Community Summit 2026Talentuch will attend Dynamics Community Summit 2026, where the company will meet with Microsoft partners and enterprise IT leaders to discuss recruitment for Business Central, F&O, Customer Engagement, and Power Platform roles.The event brings together Microsoft partners, ISVs, and enterprise Dynamics 365 users from across the ecosystem. Talentuch's attendance follows a decade of ERP recruitment work that includes more than 120 Dynamics placements for Microsoft Partner Ciellos and a seven-hire engagement for Teqhou, both companies that operate within the same partner community the summit serves.Talentuch will be available at the event to speak directly with partners about the recruitment challenges specific to Dynamics hiring: the scarcity of qualified Business Central developers with upgrade experience, the difficulty of finding client-facing D365 F&O and CE consultants for partner delivery teams, and the growing demand for Power Platform specialists working alongside core Dynamics implementations."Conferences like this are where we hear the same hiring problem from five different partners in one afternoon," said Violetta Stemasova , CEO of Talentuch. "That's useful. It tells us where the market is actually stuck, not where we assume it's stuck. We're going to listen as much as we're going to talk."Talentuch's team will be able to discuss specific open roles on-site, including timelines and candidate availability across the regions where the company holds pre-built candidate databases: Eastern Europe, Turkey, Portugal, Albania, Macedonia, Brazil, and Colombia. Companies attending the summit with active or upcoming Dynamics hiring needs can arrange a meeting in advance through Talentuch's website.The company has run ERP recruitment for over ten years, placing SAP consultants, Microsoft Dynamics specialists, and enterprise software professionals across more than 60 countries, and holds a 4.9 rating on Clutch across more than 30 verified client reviews.About TalentuchTalentuch is an ERP and IT recruitment agency placing SAP consultants, Microsoft Dynamics specialists, and technical professionals across Canada, the United States, Europe, Latin America, and globally. The company offers contingency recruitment, flat-fee subscription plans, a managed team recruiter model, and recruitment process outsourcing.Media ContactMarketing team, Talentuch

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