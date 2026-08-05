Krown Network Selected to Tokenize the 1,055-Carat 'Bridgette' Colombian Emerald

Krown Network and The Emerald Company Graphic The Bridgette on Display Holding The Bridgette Emerald 1 Holding The Bridgette 2 Gemological Book View

The Emerald Company selects Krown’s quantum-secured RWA platform to bring the $2 million dollar emerald and its verified provenance on-chain.

MONROE, LA, UNITED STATES, August 4, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Krown Network today announced that The Emerald Company has selected Krown’s quantum-secured real-world asset platform to tokenize “Bridgette,” an extraordinary 1,055.05-carat natural Colombian emerald.

The initiative will create an on-chain digital representation of Bridgette and connect the physical gemstone with a transparent, tamper-evident record of its identity, gemological documentation, provenance and ownership history.

The selection marks a significant real-world asset use case for Krown Network and demonstrates how blockchain technology can be used to support the authentication and stewardship of rare, high-value physical assets.

Weighing 211.01 grams, Bridgette measures approximately 82 by 43 by 36 millimeters. A Gübelin Gem Lab report dated July 18, 2025, identifies the specimen as natural beryl of the emerald variety, originating from Colombia, with no indications of clarity enhancement. The emerald is transparent to translucent and is supported by an extensive Gübelin Gemological Profile Book.

A gemological assessment dated January 21, 2026, attributes Bridgette to Colombia's renowned Muzo Formation and describes its color as very slightly bluish green. The assessment estimated the emerald's value at approximately $2 million and characterized its combination of size, color and origin as placing it among world-class collectible specimens.

“Bridgette represents the kind of extraordinary physical asset that deserves an equally extraordinary digital record,” said Blake Becher - CEO & Founder. “By bringing its verified documentation and provenance on-chain, we believe Krown Network can help establish a durable connection between the gemstone itself and the records that support its identity, authenticity and value.”

Krown Network’s real-world asset infrastructure is designed to enable businesses and asset owners to associate verified physical assets with secure blockchain-based records. For Bridgette, the platform is expected to provide an auditable digital framework through which approved gemological reports, provenance information and future ownership-related records can be connected to the tokenized asset.

Unlike conventional digital collectibles, the tokenization of Bridgette will be tied to a documented physical specimen supported by independent gemological examination. The physical emerald will remain securely maintained off-chain, while its corresponding digital representation will provide a verifiable on-chain reference to the asset and its supporting records.

“The Emerald Company is committed to preserving Bridgette’s identity, history and value for generations,” said Blake Becher - CEO & Founder. “Krown Network’s focus on quantum-secured blockchain infrastructure made it a compelling platform for an asset of this rarity and significance. Tokenization gives The Emerald Company a new way to protect and communicate Bridgette’s provenance while introducing this exceptional emerald to a global digital audience.”

The project reflects growing interest in the tokenization of real-world assets, including gemstones, precious metals, fine art, collectibles, commodities and other assets whose value depends on verifiable authenticity and reliable ownership records.

For Krown Network, the selection reinforces its position as blockchain infrastructure built to support real-world applications requiring long-term security, transparency and asset integrity.

“High-value assets may remain in collections for decades or even generations,” added James Stephens, Founder & CEO of Krown Technologies Inc. “Their digital records should be built with the same long-term perspective. Krown Network is developing infrastructure intended to protect those records as technology and security threats continue to evolve.”

Additional information regarding Bridgette’s token structure, custody arrangements, verification procedures and official on-chain deployment will be announced as the project progresses.

This announcement concerns the planned tokenization and blockchain-based documentation of Bridgette. It does not constitute an announcement of a public token sale, fractional ownership offering or securities offering.

About Bridgette

Bridgette is a 1,055.05-carat natural rough Colombian emerald weighing 211.01 grams. The specimen has been independently examined by Gübelin Gem Lab and another Gemology Lab. Its gemological characteristics include Colombian origin, transparent-to-translucent areas, a very slightly bluish green color and no indications of clarity enhancement. A well respected and known Gemologist & Gemology Lab, whose names are in the appraisal site, estimated its value at approximately $2 million.

About Krown Network

Krown Network is a quantum-secured Layer 1 blockchain ecosystem designed to support digital assets, decentralized applications and real-world asset tokenization. Through its RWA platform, Krown seeks to provide businesses, institutions and asset owners with secure infrastructure for connecting valuable physical assets with transparent and verifiable blockchain records.

Learn more at https://thebridgette.com/

About The Emerald Company

The Emerald Company is building the next evolution of the emerald market: a shift from opaque, fragmented trading to a standardized, investable, and globally scalable emerald ecosystem. We combine Colombian source control, a proprietary scientific grading system, and calibrated inventory with institutional-grade capital and governance. Headquartered in Medellin, Colombia the company is responsible for the stewardship and planned tokenization of Bridgette, the 1,055.05-carat Colombian emerald featured in this announcement.

Learn more at https://thebridgette.com/



Media Contact

Krown Network

Peter Biggs

Chief Marketing Officer

peter.biggs@krown.network

james@krown.network

www.krown.network

The Emerald Company

Blake Becher

Founder, CEO

+57 318 600 8080

blake.becher@emerald.rocks

www.thebridgette.com

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