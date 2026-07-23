Digital Motion Selects Krown Network for Institutional Token and Vault Standards Deployment

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Planned Q3 2026 deployment will bring Digital Motion Corporation’s proprietary token and vault standards to Krown Network.

MONROE, LA, UNITED STATES, July 23, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Krown Technologies, Inc., developer of the Krown Network, today welcomed the announcement that Birchtree Investments Ltd. & Digital Motion Corporation intends to deploy its proprietary token and vault standards on the Krown Network, the world’s first commercially launched natively quantum-secured Layer-1 blockchain.

The deployment is planned for the third quarter of 2026 and would make Krown one of the first external blockchain networks to host Digital Motion’s compliance-native infrastructure for the issuance, custody, management and transfer of tokenized securities.

Digital Motion’s proprietary standards form the technological foundation of its growing digital financial ecosystem. Through platforms including Mayflower and Starbase, the company is developing infrastructure designed to connect traditional capital formation, credit markets and real-world assets with decentralized financial systems.

The decision to deploy this infrastructure on Krown marks a significant milestone in the network’s evolution from a high-performance, quantum-secured blockchain ecosystem into an institutional execution layer for next-generation digital assets.

A Defining Moment for the Krown Network

For Krown, the planned deployment represents more than the addition of another application or token to the network. It provides independent validation that Krown’s security architecture, infrastructure and long-term technology strategy are increasingly relevant to companies building institutional-grade financial products.

Digital Motion’s standards are designed to govern how tokenized securities are created, held, transferred and administered. Bringing that infrastructure to Krown would introduce an entirely new category of potential network activity involving real-world assets, regulated financial products, compliant asset transfers and programmable vaults.

“For years, blockchain infrastructure has forced institutions to choose between innovation today and security for tomorrow. Krown was built to eliminate that compromise,” said James Stephens, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Krown Technologies, Inc.

“Digital Motion is developing the infrastructure that determines how tokenized securities and real-world assets can be issued, protected and transferred across modern financial markets. Its decision to deploy those standards on Krown—and to make Krown one of the first external networks selected to host them—is exactly the kind of independent, enterprise-level validation we have been working toward.”

Stephens continued: “This is not simply another integration. It is a signal that the future of tokenized finance will require blockchain infrastructure designed to protect assets throughout their entire lifecycle—not merely through the next technology cycle or market cycle. Krown was created for that future.”

What the Deployment Means for Krown

Independent Validation of Krown’s Architecture

Digital Motion’s selection of Krown demonstrates that native post-quantum security can be an important consideration when companies determine where to deploy long-term financial infrastructure.

Krown was engineered from inception around post-quantum cryptography, quantum-generated entropy and a security-first Layer-1 architecture. Rather than attempting to retrofit legacy blockchain infrastructure after quantum threats become urgent, Krown was designed to address those risks at the foundational level.

The planned deployment reinforces Krown’s position that quantum readiness is not a distant theoretical concern. It is becoming a strategic infrastructure consideration for businesses building assets and financial products that may remain active for years or decades.

Entry into Institutional Tokenization and Real-World Assets

The deployment would establish Krown as an execution environment for tokenized securities and real-world assets—one of the most consequential emerging sectors within global blockchain adoption.

Digital Motion’s infrastructure is designed to connect traditional financial markets with decentralized technology through compliance-aware issuance, programmable asset controls, vault infrastructure and on-chain settlement.

For Krown, this opens a path toward supporting a broader range of financial applications, including tokenized private-market assets, credit products, treasury strategies, real estate, investment vehicles and other digitally represented assets.

New Utility and On-Chain Activity

Once deployed, Digital Motion’s standards could generate recurring activity across smart contract execution, token issuance, asset transfers, vault deposits, redemptions, compliance verification and settlement.

These operations would expand the practical use of the Krown Network and its native infrastructure. As an application ecosystem grows on Krown, network participation can extend beyond Krown-developed products to include independent businesses, institutional platforms, developers, asset issuers and financial technology providers.

The deployment therefore represents an important step toward Krown becoming a blockchain on which outside organizations build and operate—not only a blockchain supporting products created within the Krown ecosystem.

A Bridge Between Quantum Security and Regulated Finance

Institutional adoption requires more than transaction speed and low fees. Financial platforms must also consider governance, compliance, asset controls, auditability, operational resilience and long-term cryptographic security.

Digital Motion’s compliance-native approach and Krown’s quantum-secured architecture bring these priorities together.

The planned deployment would demonstrate how institutional tokenization standards can operate on a blockchain built specifically to address both current cybersecurity threats and the emerging risks associated with quantum computing.

Building Infrastructure for the Full Life of an Asset

Many financial assets are designed to exist for decades. Real estate interests, credit agreements, private equity positions, treasury products and other securities may remain active far longer than the cryptographic assumptions on which many current blockchain networks were built.

Krown’s architecture was designed around the principle that the infrastructure protecting an asset should be capable of evolving with the asset itself.

“Tokenizing an asset is only the beginning,” Stephens said. “The larger responsibility is protecting its ownership, transfer history, contractual logic and economic value for as long as that asset exists. Digital Motion understands that responsibility, and its planned deployment on Krown brings together two organizations building for the long term.”

From Ecosystem Development to External Enterprise Adoption

Since the Krown Network mainnet launched in January 2026, Krown Technologies has introduced a growing suite of blockchain products and infrastructure, including KROWN Coin, KrownDEX, Krown Explorer and Qastle Wallet.

The Digital Motion deployment represents a new stage of development: the adoption of Krown’s infrastructure by an independent company building its own proprietary financial standards and product ecosystem.

This distinction is strategically important. It demonstrates that Krown’s value extends beyond its native applications and community. The network can serve as foundational infrastructure for third-party companies seeking a secure, scalable and future-ready blockchain environment.

“This is how meaningful network adoption begins,” Stephens said. “A company with its own intellectual property, its own platforms and its own institutional strategy chooses Krown as part of the infrastructure on which it intends to build. That is a powerful advancement for our technology, our ecosystem and our community.”

Looking Ahead

Technical planning and deployment activities between Krown Technologies and Digital Motion are expected to continue ahead of the targeted third-quarter implementation.

The organizations intend to explore how Digital Motion’s token and vault standards can leverage Krown’s Layer-1 capabilities while supporting Digital Motion’s broader multi-chain strategy.

Krown Technologies also expects the relationship to create opportunities for additional collaboration involving tokenized assets, institutional financial infrastructure, compliance-driven blockchain applications and quantum-secured digital markets.

“This is the beginning of a much larger opportunity,” Stephens concluded. “Krown is establishing itself as a home for serious builders—companies creating infrastructure intended to support the next generation of finance. Digital Motion’s decision strengthens our conviction that quantum-secured blockchain technology will become a defining foundation of the global digital economy.”

About Krown Technologies, Inc.

Krown Technologies, Inc. is a U.S.-based blockchain infrastructure and technology company headquartered in Monroe, Louisiana. The company is the developer of the Krown Network, the world’s first commercially launched natively quantum-secured Layer-1 blockchain.

The Krown Network combines post-quantum cryptography, quantum-generated entropy, hybrid Proof-of-Stake consensus and an expanding ecosystem of consumer and enterprise applications. Its mission is to create secure, accessible and future-ready infrastructure for digital assets, decentralized applications, payments, finance, identity and global commerce.

Krown Network’s mainnet launched in January 2026 alongside KROWN Coin, KrownDEX, Krown Explorer and Qastle Wallet.

For more information, visit krown.network or email james@krown.network

About Digital Motion Corporation

Digital Motion Corporation develops infrastructure and Web3 products across capital formation, credit markets and real-world assets. Its proprietary token and vault standards are designed to support compliant asset issuance, custody, transfer, settlement and secondary-market activity across multiple blockchain networks.

Digital Motion’s platforms include Mayflower and Starbase, which are designed to connect traditional financial systems with emerging decentralized markets.

For more information, visit digitalmotioncorp.com.

About Birchtree Investments Ltd.

The Company is an investment company with the long-term goal of divesting its investment assets at a profit. For more information, please see the Company’s continuous disclosure documents available under the Company’s SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.com.

For more information, please contact:

Vitali Savitski

Chief Executive Officer

Birchtree Investments Ltd.

Tel: (416) 300-0625

Email: birchtreeinvestmentsltd@gmail.com

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its regulation services provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy of accuracy of this release. No stock exchange, securities commission or other regulatory authority has approved or disapproved the information contain herein.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including statements regarding the planned deployment of Digital Motion Corporation’s proprietary token and vault standards on the Krown Network, the anticipated timing of that deployment, potential technical integrations, future network activity and possible additional collaboration.

Forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and assumptions and are subject to risks, uncertainties, technical requirements, market conditions, regulatory considerations and other factors that may cause actual results or timelines to differ materially. There can be no assurance that the planned deployment will be completed within the anticipated timeframe or that any expected benefits will be realized.

Nothing in this press release constitutes an offer to sell, a solicitation to purchase or a recommendation concerning any security, token, digital asset or financial product.

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